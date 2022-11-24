Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,661 in the last 365 days.

United States and Qatar Sign Letter of Intent on Bilateral Cooperation

Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani signed a Letter of Intent expressing their intentions to build strong World Cup legacies through bilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange on the margins of the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Doha on November 22, 2022.  The two governments intend to develop specific steps to implement the letter by convening a Strategic Dialogue working group in 2023 where they will discuss the legacy of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and preparation for the United 2026 World Cup in North America.

The letter declared the two governments’ intent to further access for persons with disabilities at World Cup tournaments by engaging organizations of persons with disabilities and civil society, utilizing universal design to ensure accessibility and inclusion, and applying Qatar’s successes in making the 2022 FIFA World Cup accessible to persons with disabilities.

The letter also affirmed the two governments’ intent to increase technical exchanges and knowledge sharing to combat the crime of human trafficking, including in relation to major sporting events, by improving procedures related to the identification, referral, and care of victims of human trafficking.

Finally, the letter declared the two governments’ intention to advance and implement fair recruitment practices to protect migrant workers, exchange knowledge in the field of labor protection, including but not limited to occupational safety and health and the prevention of heat stress, and facilitate dialogue on labor issues.

You just read:

United States and Qatar Sign Letter of Intent on Bilateral Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.