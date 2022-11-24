United States and Qatar Sign Letter of Intent on Bilateral Cooperation

Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani signed a Letter of Intent expressing their intentions to build strong World Cup legacies through bilateral cooperation and knowledge exchange on the margins of the fifth annual U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Doha on November 22, 2022. The two governments intend to develop specific steps to implement the letter by convening a Strategic Dialogue working group in 2023 where they will discuss the legacy of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and preparation for the United 2026 World Cup in North America.

The letter declared the two governments’ intent to further access for persons with disabilities at World Cup tournaments by engaging organizations of persons with disabilities and civil society, utilizing universal design to ensure accessibility and inclusion, and applying Qatar’s successes in making the 2022 FIFA World Cup accessible to persons with disabilities.

The letter also affirmed the two governments’ intent to increase technical exchanges and knowledge sharing to combat the crime of human trafficking, including in relation to major sporting events, by improving procedures related to the identification, referral, and care of victims of human trafficking.

Finally, the letter declared the two governments’ intention to advance and implement fair recruitment practices to protect migrant workers, exchange knowledge in the field of labor protection, including but not limited to occupational safety and health and the prevention of heat stress, and facilitate dialogue on labor issues.