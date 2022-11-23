Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to Host the 91st Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will host the 91st Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Performers for this year’s celebrations will include singer, songwriter & dancer Tinashe, the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, cast members of Dear San Francisco, the love letter to City by the Bay, Chrissy Marshall, the Wilton Rancheria Tribe, the Bandura Ensemble of Sacramento, the Grant Union High School drumline, and UC Davis acapella groups The Afterglow and The Spokes.

The Governor and First Partner will light the State Capitol tree with special guest Layla Datskyy. The eight-year-old from Rocklin, California was selected by the California Department of Developmental Services and the Alta California Regional Center, and will represent the nearly 400,000 Californians living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A third grader at O.W. Erlewine Elementary School, Layla enjoys listening to music and watching music videos. She also likes to play with dolls and enjoys watching people’s facial expressions.

The celebration, which dates back to the early 1930’s, will highlight California’s diverse holiday traditions, native heritage, and spirit of inclusion.

The 2022 State Capitol tree is a 65’ tall white fir donated by the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Research Station and harvested from a U.S. forest in Camino, California. The tree will be illuminated by approximately 14,000 LED lights and is being decorated with approximately 250 traditional ornaments and 250 handmade ornaments made by children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

WHAT: 91st Annual California State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, December 1, 2022. Program begins at 5:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

BROADCAST: KCRA 3 will also broadcast this year’s event in the Sacramento region.

**NOTE: Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.