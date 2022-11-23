Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,597 in the last 365 days.

Utah Attorney General Leads 17 State Coalition Pushing Back Against Student-Loan Cancellation

November 23, 2022

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is leading a coalition of 17 states in asking the Supreme Court to reject President Biden’s request to lift an appellate court’s stay of his student-loan forgiveness program.

Several months ago, the Biden Administration announced a program that would cancel $400 billion in outstanding federal student loans. The Secretary of Education attempted to issue the loan forgiveness under the HEROES Act, a post-9/11 statute enacted to modify or waive student loan requirements for individuals in military service.

The States argued that the HEROES Act does not authorize the Secretary of Education to issue mass cancellation of student loans. The Secretary’s attempt to exercise power of such vast economic and political significance requires clear Congressional authorization.

“Congress has repeatedly considered and rejected student-loan cancellation. The Executive Branch cannot sidestep the legislative process just to gain political points. As long as the President continues to push the constitutionally established limits on his power, I will fight to hold him accountable in the courts.”

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes

Read the brief here.

You just read:

Utah Attorney General Leads 17 State Coalition Pushing Back Against Student-Loan Cancellation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.