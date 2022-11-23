TAJIKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to the Republic of Armenia to participate in the next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, the Minister of Defense, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.