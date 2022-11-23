California Appeals Panel rejects San Diego Unified appeal of vaccine mandate rulingMartin.Novitski
Wed, 11/23/2022 - 12:18
NewsLink
The appeals court agreed with San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer's finding that only the state can implement such a mandate without exemptions.
You just read:
California Appeals Panel rejects San Diego Unified appeal of vaccine mandate ruling
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.