IVF FLORIDA Opens New Satellite Office in Jensen Beach, Florida, Making Access to Highly Specialized Fertility Care More Convenient for Patients

IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates announces the opening of its new satellite office in Jensen Beach, Florida.

MARGATE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet the growing demand for comprehensive fertility and family-building options in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates announces the opening of its new satellite office in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Located at 3498 NW Federal Highway, Jensen Beach, the satellite office provides new patient and follow-up appointments, egg-freezing, and oncofertility consultations. Patients can visit IVF FLORIDA's full-service Jupiter location at 600 Heritage Dr., Suite 200, Jupiter, FL, 33458, for fertility treatment monitoring, diagnostic evaluation, and other appointments.

Board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Marc R. Gualtieri, M.D., who joined IVF FLORIDA in 2015, will be the attending physician. Dr. Gualtieri graduated from the University of Florida and completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the University of Miami and his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at the University of Southern California. He will see patients at the Jensen Beach office on Mondays.

"IVF FLORIDA has helped thousands of patients realize their dreams of parenthood, and we are excited to bring our fertility expertise to the Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie County area, where we are seeing a demand for services," said Dr. Gualtieri. "The ability to make access to fertility care more convenient will hopefully allow more people to seek the help they need to build their families," adds Gualtieri.

IVF FLORIDA is committed to making fertility care accessible by providing convenient office locations and virtual appointments. IVF FLORIDA has eight reproductive endocrinologists on staff and seven locations in South Florida, including Coral Gables, Margate, Pembroke Pines, Boca Raton, Jensen Beach, Jupiter, and Wellington.

For more information on IVF FLORIDA, visit ivfflorida.com. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 954-247-6200.

