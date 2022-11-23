Gastropolis Japan's Kobe Web PR Video Series Starring Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Premieres on November 3

The Gastropolis Kobe Fair to Run in Omotesando from November 3 - 9

Kobe, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is now starring in a series of promotional videos for Gastropolis Kobe, a project aiming to share the city's incredible food culture with both domestic and international travelers. The project began on November 3, 2022.

In the new videos, Kyary experiences the wonders of Kobe beef as well as local sake and desserts while exploring the city's best sightseeing spots.

The collaboration with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, popular not only in Japan but around the world, was decided in the hope that as many people as possible would be able to learn more about the charm of Kobe's rich food culture.

The main video will be aired on a massive screen near Shibuya Station in Tokyo starting in mid-November, and will also be available to watch online.

To celebrate the campaign, four popular restaurants in Tokyo will participate in the Gastropolis Kobe Fair, inviting guests to enjoy cuisine from the capital of Hyogo Prefecture.

The hope is tourists will use the many videos and hands-on experiences created as part of Gastropolis Kobe to enhance their visit to the city in the future!

[Web Video Overview]

Streaming: November 3 at 0:00

Title / URL

- [Kobe Beef Version] (15 secs) https://youtu.be/-HrNq6JGO3A

- [Nada Sake Version] (15 secs) https://youtu.be/cd9_f59NWIw

- [Kobe Sweets Version] (15 secs) https://youtu.be/Sx9B1ZdAvlI

-[Short Version] (15 seconds): https://youtu.be/P1i6BmXq-Pk

-[Long Version] (60 seconds): https://youtu.be/JjHJowBON6o

Starring: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

[Performer Profile]

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Born January 29, 1993 in Tokyo / Artist

After graduating from high school in the summer of 2001, Kyary made her major debut with Warner Music Japan with the mini-album Moshi Moshi Harajuku (released August 17) produced by Yasutaka Nakata (CAPSULE). Her first full album, Pamyu Pamyu Revolution, was released in May 2012 and took the top spot on the Oricon Daily Chart and the iTunes Japanese chart, also managing to chart on electronic charts around the world. To mark the release of her latest album Candy Racer, in January 2022, the artist began her largest-ever national tour 'Kyary Pamyu Pamyu 10th ANNIVERSARY JAPAN TOUR 2022 CANDY WAVE.' In April 2022, Kyary performed on the GOBI stage at Coachella in the US, one of the largest music festivals in the world.

Interview with Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Q: After filming, what was your impression of Kobe?

A: "I took pictures in all kinds of places, but honestly, they were all so close to each other. It was easy to get around and see everything-it only took between 15 and 20 minutes to get somewhere, and shooting went smoothly, so I was really able to enjoy every second!"

Q: What's your overall impression of Kobe's cuisine?

A: "There was so much amazing food. Everything was delicious and I ate and drink so much…because of how much drinking was involved in this shoot, I felt like food and alcohol were really connected in Kobe. Even between takes, the staff would ask if I wanted to try something or have another drink. I was so moved by the warmth and kindness of the people I met. This trip was filled with love and hospitality."

Q: You traveled around Kobe, right? What was your favorite place?

A: "I love fashion and history, and Kobe had so many incredible historical buildings. I wanted to have tea at a place like that, and the view at night was unbelievable. I thought it was a great date spot or even a place you could spend time with your family and friends. I loved watching the big boats in the harbor."

Q: There are only two months left in 2022. Is there anything you still want to do?

A: "I've been on my Japan tour since January, so I'd finally like to relax a little bit. Maybe eat some good food and go to a hot spring.

Q: Do you have a message for the readers?

A: "The two days of shooting in Kobe were incredible. The weather was perfect, the food was delicious, and the drinks were divine. I'd love to return on my own trip! I hope everyone enjoys the videos!"

Gastropolis Kobe Fair

Running: November 3 - November 9, 2022

*Shiseido Parlor Harajuku will be closed from November 7 until November 10

[About Gastropolis Kobe]

Started in 2015, Gastropolis Kobe aims to inspire people from all over Japan and the world to visit Kobe to enjoy the local cuisine. The city's fare is filled with fresh seasonal ingredients from the local fishing ports and farms nearby. From traditional Japanese cuisine and Chinese food to Western dishes and desserts, Kobe is a foodie paradise. Come experience this Japanese food capital that has been constantly evolving over the past 150 years since the first opening of the port.

