The Government of Canada and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation launch a new funding opportunity to support Reconciliation Network in Response to Call to Action 65

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Building a collective understanding of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples is critical in creating a stronger, and more equitable future for Canada.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), announced the launch of a funding opportunity to establish a national research program to advance the understanding of reconciliation. This joint initiative—part of the Response to Call to Action 65 (RN CTA 65)—is a collaboration between the NCTR, as safekeeper of the truths of Survivors, their families, communities, and others affected by the residential school system, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC). It stems from a partnership announced in February 2022.

This initiative will see SSHRC investing up to $6 million, with each grant valued at a maximum of $1 million over five years. The investment will support a national research program with multiyear funding to advance the collective understanding of reconciliation. The funded recipients will participate in activities managed by the NCTR, in its role as coordination hub for the Reconciliation Network.

The NCTR and SSHRC invite teams led by First Nations, Métis Nation or Inuit researchers to submit proposals for new or existing formal partnerships that contribute to our collective understanding of truth and reconciliation. Proposals could address residential school history; the ongoing legacy of residential schools; past Canadian policies of assimilation in one or more areas, including child welfare, education, language, culture, health and justice; or other significant issues.

More details on this initiative can be found on the RN CTA 65 funding opportunity page.

Quotes

"True reconciliation means coming together. It calls for genuine collaboration between Indigenous Peoples and the Government of Canada. This landmark initiative will play an important role in advancing our partnerships as we build a national research program, clarify our collective understanding of reconciliation, and find new ways to heal our relationships."

—The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is pleased to partner with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council to establish this national research program. We welcome this commitment from the Government of Canada and strongly believe that this multiyear funding will support great work being done by First Nations, Métis Nation and Inuit researchers."

—Brenda Gunn, Academic and Research Director, NCTR

"As the host for the National Centre on Truth and Reconciliation, the University of Manitoba has an important role to play in reconciliation in Canada. This investment through the Reconciliation Network is an important milestone in implementing the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). By investing in Indigenous researchers who teach at universities, these funds also support the ability of students to play an active role in advancing Truth and Reconciliation."

—B. Mario Pinto, University of Manitoba, Vice-President (Research and International)

"While we still have a very long way to go, the investment from SSHRC for this national research program allows the NCTR to engage with Survivors and community to preserve more of our truth as the centre of excellence in this subject area. I welcome this mutually beneficial relationship with SSHRC and the investment from Canada to ensure this work is Survivor/Indigenous-led, centered in community, and respecting intellectual property rights of the Survivors."

— Eugene Arcand, NCTR Survivors Circle

"The launch of this network solidifies an important commitment SSHRC made in response to the TRC Calls to Action, and, specifically, our commitment to partner with the NCTR in response to Call to Action 65. We are on a shared path to reconciliation and to building new relationships with Indigenous Peoples in support of their research priorities."

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick Facts

In February 2022 , SSHRC and the NCTR announced their official partnership with the NCTR.

, SSHRC and the NCTR announced their official partnership with the NCTR. SSHRC has long been committed to supporting research by and with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples and supports Indigenous research and research training across all its funding opportunities. For more information visit: SSHRC Indigenous Research.

SOURCE Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada