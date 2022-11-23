Sunwing brings Kitchener-Waterloo residents closer to paradise with two weekly flights down south for the winter season

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting this December, customers hailing from Kitchener-Waterloo can get more out of their tropical escapes with the addition of two weekly direct flights to Sunwing's 2022-2023 winter schedule. With easy access to the sun and sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Varadero, Cuba from the Region of Waterloo International Airport, plus a range of resorts to suit all travel styles, residents have everything they need for an unforgettable getaway in paradise.



"Our relationship with Waterloo International Airport has remained strong since 2009 and we are thrilled to join forces yet again with two direct routes down south this winter," said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. "After a difficult few years for the industry, we are excited to return to the Region of Waterloo and are looking forward to a successful winter season, bringing our customers in southwestern Ontario to paradise with ease from their local airport."

"Through collaboration and partnership with Sunwing, we are excited to continue providing more affordable and convenient flight options for our residents looking to travel from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to sun destinations this winter," added Karen Redman, Chair, Region of Waterloo.

Sunwing's 2022-2023 winter schedule includes two weekly direct flights from the Region of Waterloo International Airport to Punta Cana on Mondays starting December 12, 2022 until April 10, 2023, and Varadero on Thursdays starting December 15, 2022 until April 13, 2023.

Commonly known for its fantastic beaches and island adventures, Punta Cana offers the perfect atmosphere for sun-and-sand vacations with all inclusive resorts to match. Royalton Bavaro An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort and Casino is a top-notch resort for both relaxation and excitement with direct access to the world-famous Bavaro Beach and a FlowRider® ($) surf simulator right on site. Further along the shores, customers can share in a unique luxury experience with elevated service and exclusive restaurant access with The Reserve upgrade, plus unlimited rounds of golf at Cocotal Golf and Country Club when staying at Paradisus Palma Real.

A popular choice for Canadian travellers, Cuba is a destination well positioned for family and friend getaways. Iberostar Selection Varadero is a great hotel option for families, from a fun-filled splash pad to complimentary water sports and dining to suit all taste buds, while couples and friend groups will enjoy the adults only amenities at Memories Jibacoa, including its tranquil on-site spa, sprawling pool complex and oceanview accommodations.

Kitchener-Waterloo residents can also take advantage of amazing deals to Cuba and the Dominican Republic during the tour operator's Black Friday Sale, on now, and enjoy limited-time savings on winter escapes to paradise. Plus, they can add one of Sunwing's exclusive Worry Free* insurance options, including the Manulife Global Travel Insurance plan, for more flexibility, including change and cancellation protection.

*Terms and conditions apply.

