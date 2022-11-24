Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season - 11/23/2022

Submit Release
11/22/2022

Jayette Bolinski

217-785-3953

 

 

Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20.

Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois' seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

  • Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11
  • Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15
  • Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, can be found below.

           
  County 2020 2021 2022  
  ADAMS 1305 1311 1437  
  ALEXANDER 257 264 239  
  BOND 427 478 537  
  BOONE 79 73 71  
  BROWN 559 572 655  
  BUREAU 639 612 609  
  CALHOUN 360 427 465  
  CARROLL 355 373 331  
  CASS 384 386 423  
  CHAMPAIGN 163 143 137  
  CHRISTIAN 422 376 403  
  CLARK 630 692 721  
  CLAY 735 765 889  
  CLINTON 474 493 606  
  COLES 451 466 487  
  CRAWFORD 561 635 673  
  CUMBERLAND 544 531 542  
  DEKALB 78 87 73  
  DEWITT 223 195 220  
  DOUGLAS 115 115 120  
  EDGAR 332 370 424  
  EDWARDS 227 273 317  
  EFFINGHAM 614 637 653  
  FAYETTE 986 1106 1184  
  FORD 80 81 86  
  FRANKLIN 749 848 956  
  FULTON 1202 1154 1249  
  GALLATIN 235 253 305  
  GREENE 638 612 634  
  GRUNDY 151 154 172  
  HAMILTON 661 729 741  
  HANCOCK 1056 1001 1128  
  HARDIN 420 515 548  
  HENDERSON 308 262 283  
  HENRY 291 268 275  
  IROQUOIS 322 282 257  
  JACKSON 1230 1290 1484  
  JASPER 693 715 794  
  JEFFERSON 1087 1228 1249  
  JERSEY 350 416 425  
  JO DAVIESS 1029 830 843  
  JOHNSON 858 866 874  
  KANE 18 27 18  
  KANKAKEE 124 140 114  
  KENDALL 57 47 43  
  KNOX 686 720 737  
  LAKE 0 5 5  
  LASALLE 473 409 427  
  LAWRENCE 334 366 399  
  LEE 337 316 314  
  LIVINGSTON 279 312 268  
  LOGAN 200 217 193  
  MACON 157 148 155  
  MACOUPIN 997 1003 1120  
  MADISON 384 460 509  
  MARION 917 998 1186  
  MARSHALL 408 393 412  
  MASON 256 258 249  
  MASSAC 220 238 268  
  MCDONOUGH 455 488 495  
  MCHENRY 172 181 129  
  MCLEAN 412 398 349  
  MENARD 213 214 215  
  MERCER 533 538 509  
  MONROE 670 710 856  
  MONTGOMERY 523 541 619  
  MORGAN 378 364 442  
  MOULTRIE 143 146 158  
  OGLE 442 394 356  
  PEORIA 545 567 576  
  PERRY 719 783 969  
  PIATT 90 83 89  
  PIKE 1033 987 1129  
  POPE 888 934 1068  
  PULASKI 178 190 222  
  PUTNAM 209 236 228  
  RANDOLPH 1341 1457 1518  
  RICHLAND 405 475 487  
  ROCK ISLAND 462 404 408  
  SALINE 535 533 628  
  SANGAMON 330 354 327  
  SCHUYLER 763 833 904  
  SCOTT 176 209 190  
  SHELBY 825 864 883  
  ST. CLAIR 477 529 576  
  STARK 126 113 118  
  STEPHENSON 408 370 342  
  TAZEWELL 314 339 352  
  UNION 773 795 812  
  VERMILION 333 400 369  
  WABASH 102 118 122  
  WARREN 294 288 290  
  WASHINGTON 600 672 771  
  WAYNE 864 935 1015  
  WHITE 467 437 553  
  WHITESIDE 424 348 335  
  WILL 150 123 134  
  WILLIAMSON 950 1109 1287  
  WINNEBAGO 194 167 154  
  WOODFORD 373 397 434  
  Total 47416 48964 52354  
           

 

Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season - 11/23/2022

