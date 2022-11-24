Hunters harvest more than 52,000 deer during first weekend of Illinois firearm season - 11/23/2022

Page Content

SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20.

Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois' seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11

Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, can be found below.

County 2020 2021 2022 ADAMS 1305 1311 1437 ALEXANDER 257 264 239 BOND 427 478 537 BOONE 79 73 71 BROWN 559 572 655 BUREAU 639 612 609 CALHOUN 360 427 465 CARROLL 355 373 331 CASS 384 386 423 CHAMPAIGN 163 143 137 CHRISTIAN 422 376 403 CLARK 630 692 721 CLAY 735 765 889 CLINTON 474 493 606 COLES 451 466 487 CRAWFORD 561 635 673 CUMBERLAND 544 531 542 DEKALB 78 87 73 DEWITT 223 195 220 DOUGLAS 115 115 120 EDGAR 332 370 424 EDWARDS 227 273 317 EFFINGHAM 614 637 653 FAYETTE 986 1106 1184 FORD 80 81 86 FRANKLIN 749 848 956 FULTON 1202 1154 1249 GALLATIN 235 253 305 GREENE 638 612 634 GRUNDY 151 154 172 HAMILTON 661 729 741 HANCOCK 1056 1001 1128 HARDIN 420 515 548 HENDERSON 308 262 283 HENRY 291 268 275 IROQUOIS 322 282 257 JACKSON 1230 1290 1484 JASPER 693 715 794 JEFFERSON 1087 1228 1249 JERSEY 350 416 425 JO DAVIESS 1029 830 843 JOHNSON 858 866 874 KANE 18 27 18 KANKAKEE 124 140 114 KENDALL 57 47 43 KNOX 686 720 737 LAKE 0 5 5 LASALLE 473 409 427 LAWRENCE 334 366 399 LEE 337 316 314 LIVINGSTON 279 312 268 LOGAN 200 217 193 MACON 157 148 155 MACOUPIN 997 1003 1120 MADISON 384 460 509 MARION 917 998 1186 MARSHALL 408 393 412 MASON 256 258 249 MASSAC 220 238 268 MCDONOUGH 455 488 495 MCHENRY 172 181 129 MCLEAN 412 398 349 MENARD 213 214 215 MERCER 533 538 509 MONROE 670 710 856 MONTGOMERY 523 541 619 MORGAN 378 364 442 MOULTRIE 143 146 158 OGLE 442 394 356 PEORIA 545 567 576 PERRY 719 783 969 PIATT 90 83 89 PIKE 1033 987 1129 POPE 888 934 1068 PULASKI 178 190 222 PUTNAM 209 236 228 RANDOLPH 1341 1457 1518 RICHLAND 405 475 487 ROCK ISLAND 462 404 408 SALINE 535 533 628 SANGAMON 330 354 327 SCHUYLER 763 833 904 SCOTT 176 209 190 SHELBY 825 864 883 ST. CLAIR 477 529 576 STARK 126 113 118 STEPHENSON 408 370 342 TAZEWELL 314 339 352 UNION 773 795 812 VERMILION 333 400 369 WABASH 102 118 122 WARREN 294 288 290 WASHINGTON 600 672 771 WAYNE 864 935 1015 WHITE 467 437 553 WHITESIDE 424 348 335 WILL 150 123 134 WILLIAMSON 950 1109 1287 WINNEBAGO 194 167 154 WOODFORD 373 397 434 Total 47416 48964 52354

