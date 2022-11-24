Submit Release
IDNR announces 2022 Habitat Fund project grants - 11/23/2022

SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program, which supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities.

Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

The State Habitat Fund Committee recommended funding the five highest-scoring grant projects:

Ducks Unlimited, Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area. Moist-soil restoration project, installing water level control infrastructure berm, culvert and pipe to improve duck hunting habitat. A total of $38,837 in state habitat funds were awarded, with the grantee providing $13,000 in matching funds.

Pheasants and Quail Forever, Farm Bill Biologist Program. Funding for five positions to support the Farm Bill Biologist Program, which provides conservation technical assistance for the restoration of new and improvement of existing habitat throughout Illinois. They will work with other organizations and private landowners to create a landscape scale effect for habitat across Illinois, benefiting upland and grassland species, pollinators and wetland species. A total of $180,450.53 in state habitat funds were awarded, with the grantee providing $721,802.13 in matching funds.

National Wild Turkey Federation, Forestry Habitat Improvement Program. Will provide technical assistance to landowners preparing forest management plans to submit habitat improvement plans and applications. A total of $99,312.24 in state habitat funds were awarded, with the grantee providing $349,879.68 in matching funds.

Pheasants Forever, the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) Habitat Strike Team (HST). Provide assistance to landowners enrolled in IRAP by writing prescribed burn and forestry plans and completing certain habitat practices, such as brush management, timber stand improvement, invasive species removal and more. State habitat funds totaling $121,648.19 were awarded, with the grantee providing $71,255 in matching funds.

Lewis and Clark Community College, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, the NGRREC Habitat Strike Team. To continue their capabilities within the confluence region to restore habitat for the benefit of wildlife in this significant area of Illinois. A total of $151,396.02 in state habitat funds were awarded, with the grantee providing $152,963.98 in matching funds.

For information on how to apply for a habitat grant starting July 1, 2023, visit: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Habitat-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.

Necessary forms and the Notice of Funding Opportunity for grantees to apply can be found by visiting:  https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/grants/Pages/Special-Wildlife-Funds-Grant-Program.aspx

For any additional questions or assistance, email susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.

Search for all current state funding opportunities by visiting: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx.

