Canso Select Opportunities Corporation Announces Senior Management Change

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canso Select Opportunities Corporation (TSX Venture: CSOC.A, CSOC.B) (the "Company" or "CSOC") is pleased to announce a new President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Effective immediately, Mr. Timothy Hicks is relinquishing his roles as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in order to facilitate a better alignment of CSOC’s evolving business with a more active management approach. He will continue to serve as a non-executive Director and Member of the Company’s Investment Committee.

The Board of Directors has named Mr. Joe Morin to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of CSOC. Joe is currently the Chief Investment Officer, Director and a Member of the Corporation’s Investment Committee. Joe is also a Portfolio Manager at Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. (Canso), the portfolio management arm within the Canso Group of Companies, since 2009. For many years, Joe also held the position of Director of Investment Research at Canso. Prior to joining Canso, Joe was a Director of Corporate Debt Research at BMO Capital Markets responsible for covering the Canadian telecom, cable, media, retail, real estate and credit card ABS sector.

The addition of Joe as President and CEO strengthens the already deep management team of CSOC.

We look forward to working with Joe to execute CSOC’s mission, creating long-term value for our shareholders.

About CSOC

CSOC is a publicly-listed, investment company focused on maximizing long-term total returns to shareholders by investing in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of Canadian and global holdings which could include large illiquid positions in private and public equity, debt, loans, real estate and infrastructure. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and neither of the foregoing entities has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

More information on the Company may be found on the Company’s website at www.selectopportunitiescorporation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Morin, CEO

Canso Select Opportunities Corporation

Telephone: (647) 956-6264

E-mail: info@selectopportunitiescorporation.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “seeks”, “expects”, “believes”, “estimates”, “will”, “target” and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of CSOC regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to it. Certain material factors and reasonable assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. CSOC believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, CSOC can give no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. CSOC undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

