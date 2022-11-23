Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 24 - 30, 2022)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, through 6:00 am on Monday, November 28, 2022.

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-51 (TOMPKINSVILLE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 1.94: Mobile lane closures along SR-51 between Gass Lane and Kentucky state line. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/30/22 from 9 AM and 3 PM. [2022-617]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. A scheduled utility crossing between North and South Tabor Loop on US-127 is to begin on 11/28/22 at 7:00 AM. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany this crossing. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in this area while work is ongoing. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Strong/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Clearing and grading activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. The contractor has closed the right lane of SR-28 (US-127) Southbound from LM 10.6 to LM 10.2 for work along the shoulder and slope. Traffic is scheduled to be shifted to a temporary traffic pattern while construction is to begin along SR-28 (US-127) from LM 9.5 to LM 9.9. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Strong/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) repair of bridges over Byrds Creek (LM 10.7) and Three Mile Creek (LM 11.1): Construction activities have begun on the bridges over Byrds Creek and Three Mile Creek. Temporary lane closures may be necessary at times for the work to be performed. Flaggers and advanced signs will accompany any lane closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Strong/CNW018]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127S) repair of the bridges over the Little Obed River (LM 16): The left lane on SR-28 (US-127S) has been closed in both directions. Construction crews will be performing bridge deck replacement activities on and under the bridges. Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. Motorists should use caution while driving through the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Strong/CNW237]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462) and Genesis Road (SR-298), as well as short term closures of City streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Strong/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Twin K Construction/Moore/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue paving operations at multiple locations through the project. The contractor is utilizing flagging operations throughout the project in multiple areas for grading and paving operations. Motorists are now utilizing all new alignment for SR-56. Motorists should use caution at the intersections of SR-56 and all side roads through the project, as these intersections have changed recently. Motorists traveling old SR-56 should use South Tittsworth and the newly constructed Jacobs Pillar Road to access the new alignment of SR-56. Work will be on-going near College Street and Douglas Road to complete grade work. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should expect delays, watch for flaggers, and use caution when traveling through the work zone

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 resurfacing from west of Old Grimsley Rd to SR-28 (US-127) and on SR-28 (US-127) from Little Rd to north of Lacy Rd: The contractor will be on site intermittently performing work incidental to the resurfacing. During this time, the contractor will utilize lane closures with flaggers to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNW182]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-293 repair of bridge over Branch (LM3.7): The contractor will be on site continuing bridge repair operations. During this time, the contractor will detour traffic around the work zone utilizing detour shown on plans. Motorists are encouraged to use caution follow detour signage.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Neal/CNW218]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.4 to LM 4.99: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Davis Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, barrels/cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/28/22 through 12/16/22 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. [2022-719]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 11/30/22 from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. [2021-457]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boatdock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 12/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations are in progress. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor has completed all paving operations. The contractor will be on site intermittently to complete remaining items of work. Temporary lane closures may be used to control traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Neal/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor will continue to be on site intermittently working on punch list items. During this work, temporary lane closures may be utilized, and flaggers will control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Neal/CNV098]

DISTRICT 28

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) from east of SR-145 (LM 6.1) to east of Cummings Hollow Road (LM 9.6): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW165]

CANNON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from north of Oak Ridge Drive (LM 9.0) to south of Holly Lane (LM 12.0): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW166]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor may be utilizing lane closures to complete pavement markings and any maintenance work. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for equipment and workers.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-433 (US-64) resurfacing from near SR-15 (US-64) to SR-50 (US-64) and on SR-50 (US-64) from SR-433 (US-64) to west of Rutledge Ford Rd: Construction work on this project will continue this week, the contractor will have lane closures on US 64 to perform roadway repair work, the road will be reduced form 4 lanes (2 lanes in each direction) to 2 lanes (one lane in each direction). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Hussein/CNW123]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (LYNCHBURG HWY.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at LM 1.57: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing routine bridge maintenance on Tuesday, November 29th, on SR-50 over the Elk River at LM 1.57 beginning at 9 AM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 W at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. Travel lanes at all sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]

MARION COUNTY SR-28 repair of four corrugated metal pipe culverts at LM 6.7, 7.3, 7.7, and 7.9.: The contractor will be repairing corrugated metal pipes on SR-28 in Sequatchie County at LM 6.7, LM 7.3, LM 7.7, and LM 7.9. This work will require shoulder closures only. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Morgan Contracting, Inc./Voiles/CNW195]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 12/31/22 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-395]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing near Robinson Rd (LM 9.3) to SR-55 (LM 10.6) and on SR-287 at-grade railroad crossing (LM 5.2): The contractor may utilize flagging operations to complete any remaining work on SR-1 and SR-287. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW189]

WARREN COUNTY SR-8 resurfacing from north of Wildwood Road (LM 4.3) to north of Lawrence Lane (LM 7.7): Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Harris/CNW214]

WARREN AND VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70S / LM0.0) in Warren County to near Laurel Creek Road (LM 4.3) in Van Buren County: Flaggers may be present for the contractor to complete any remaining work. Motorists should use caution in the work zone.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Harris/CNW192]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignment. Traffic on SR-60 (Georgetown Rd) will be shifted in front of Candie's Creek Cherokee elementary school to a new alignment. Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers assisting with temporary traffic control and reduce speed as the roadway is shifted to a new alignment. The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph in the work zone.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work northbound at LM 14.46: Shoulder and single lane closures from 6th Street NE to 15th Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/28/22 through 11/30/22 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2022-694]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off I24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St. that is off the US-27 S exit. Traffic from US-27 S that needs to get to Broad St. will have to use the Williams St. Exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the new exit there will be a new signal light at the intersection of the new Exit and Broad St. With the new traffic pattern, the motoring public needs to be aware of the changes. On Monday night of this reporting period from 9:00 pm – 6:00 am, the contractor will be closing the right lane on I24 East from MM177.6 to MM178.3. Also, while the contractor has this lane closed, they will be performing rolling roadblocks on I24 East from MM175 to MM178.3 so that the contractor can install the overhead signs on I24 for this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporary close some of the ramps so that they can work on the ramp.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 resurfacing from LM 3.5 to LM 3.7, including bridge expansion joint repair on the railroad overpass bridge (LM 3.6); SR-2 resurfacing on (US-11, US-64) from the NB interstate ramps (LM 20.6) to the Bradley County line (LM 24.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-153, LM 3.6 to perform a resurfacing operation. The traveling public is encouraged to be aware of safety personnel and construction vehicles entering and exiting the jobsite.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW131]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor will be starting to mill the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. The motoring public needs to expect possible long delays as this work is going on.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW213]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 11/28/22, 11/29/22, and 11/30/22 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Traffic has been shifted onto the new alignment of SR-317 by the existing intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive and by Eastview Terrace.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) Utility Work westbound at LM 1.42: Shoulder and single lane closures from the Railroad Bridge to Chattanooga State Campus Entrance. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 11/28/22 through 11/30/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-556]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 Mi from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during the duration of this project. Also, there will several intermittent lane closures daily on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Road) as the contractor is working on SR 8 (Signal Mountain Road).

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations starting 10/20/2022 throughout the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection will continue to operatorial & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern and lane shifts in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will begin removing asphalt from the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Wagner/CNW282]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to perform roadway striping and guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm. [2022-019]

RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 12/05/22 from 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM. [2022-643]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNW127]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNW237: SR-28 (US-127S) LM 16.0 northbound horizontal clearance of 15 feet. SR-28 (US-127) LM 16.0 south bound horizontal clearance of 15 feet.

MCMINN COUNTY - CNW282: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

