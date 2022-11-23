Submit Release
Arrests Made in a Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Sixth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in a Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred, in the Sixth District.

 

  • On Saturday, October 29, 2022, at approximately 2:29 pm, the victim was seated inside of a vehicle in the 900 block of 52nd Street, Northeast. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene with the victim in the back seat. The victim was located unharmed. CCN: 22-151-866

 

  • On Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 11:30 am, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-169-680

 

On Monday, November 21, 2022, 38-year-old Tiffany Yates, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and two counts Theft One (Stolen Auto). Additionally, 51-year-old Donald Clinkscale of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

 

