The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Partners with Kazakhstan on Information Security for Nuclear Facilities Training Course

Kazakhstani trainees representing the country’s major nuclear facilities participated in the U.S.-instructed training course, held at the Nuclear Security Training Center in Almaty.

As part of the United States’ efforts to support Kazakhstan’s nuclear facility security across the country, DTRA conducted a training course from November 14-18, 2022 on information and cyber security applications for nuclear facilities. Participants selected for this course represented Kazakhstan’s major nuclear security stakeholders, and will serve as trainers on this topic in their own right going forward. 

This course is part of DTRA’s ongoing train-the-trainer efforts, designed to establish a sustainable and growing nuclear security curriculum and instructor cadre in Kazakhstan. Course participants will execute a modified Kazakhstan-specific iteration of this course to U.S. experts in the near future. Both Kazakhstan and the United States continue to identify information and cyber security as critical components of a holistic approach to the protection of nuclear facilities.

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 23 November, 2022 | Topics: News, U.S. & Kazakhstan

