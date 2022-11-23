20th Annual Tennessee Season to Remember to be held Dec. 1

NASHVILLE – For the last two decades, state and local public safety officials, along with families of homicide victims, have gathered to honor and remember victims and survivors of homicide during the holiday season. This year will mark the state’s 20th annual “Tennessee Season to Remember”, which will be held 5:30 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, December 1 at First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville.

The ceremony will be conducted in person for the first time in three years following the pandemic and will also be livestreamed fro /content/dam m First Baptist Church (108 7th Avenue S. Nashville, TN 37203) on their YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/firstbaptistchurchnashville.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Bill Lee (taped recording), former First Lady Andrea Conte, the founder of Tennessee Season to Remember, and keynote speakers Penny and Donnie Fox, whose brother and brother-in-law Mark Nelson was killed by a drunk driver on July 15, 2013 in Claiborne County.

At the ceremony, families from across Tennessee will hang ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones. The Tennessee State Capitol will also be lit in purple to honor this event and homicide victims. The Korean Veterans Bridge will also be lit on Dec. 2 following the event.

Vocalist Kate Blair, a recent Belmont graduate and professional singer with Nashville-based 12 South Band, will provide musical tribute.

The Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the office of State Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, the office of State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and the Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are working together on this year’s event. Also providing support are victim advocacy group You Have the Power, U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office.

