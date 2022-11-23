Consumer Council surveyed over 100 supermarkets Latest report available on “Platform” for comparison

MACAU, November 23 - The Consumer Council conducted a price survey on supermarket prices today (23 Nov), covering 103 supermarket in various areas of Macao. Consumers may use the “Macao Price Information Platform” (hereafter called “Platform”) to check the lowest price of 400 items quickly and conveniently.

Continuous improvement on price survey work

To enhance the transparency of prices, the Council has increased both the number of surveyed supermarkets and surveyed items several times since the beginning of this year. The price survey now includes 103 supermarkets and 400 items divided into 15 categories.

“Platform” makes price comparison easier

All price data collected are used to enable the diversified and convenient price comparison function of “Supermarket Price Watch”, “Rankings for Supermarkets with Lowest prices”, and “Rankings of products with price differences of over 50%” on the Platform to let consumers check and make price comparisons more quickly and easily. The Platform continues to record growth in its usage, it has been downloaded over 14,100 times during the first ten months of this year and recorded a browsing rate of almost 200,000 times.

New function helps find lowest price quickly

Improvements on the Platform app have been made recently to match consumers’ shopping habits and an easy search function has been added to “Supermarket Price Watch”. By enabling the location function on their mobile devices, consumers are able to check the lowest selling price of a product at nearby supermarkets simply by entering the product name or keyword, consumers may also adjust the search area or choose the default regions inside the app to look for prices.

The Council will continue to enhance its price survey work and the Platform app, consumers are also suggested to use the Platform to compare prices before making consumption.

Supermarket price updated weekly

Supermarket price changes are monitored through regular survey work by the Consumer Council. The price survey of today (23 Nov) has been uploaded to the Consumer Council’s website ( www.consumer.gov.mo ) and is available on the “Macao Price Information Platform” app.

“Macao Price Information” webpage

https://www.consumer.gov.mo/commodity/price_station.aspx?lang=en