Services of Sports Bureau added in One Account: individual online booking of sports facilities, enrollment of activities and application of SportEasy membership

MACAU, November 23 - To comply with the development of e-government, starting from 24 Nov 2022, Sports Bureau (ID) will add more services in Macao One Account, including individual online booking of sports facilities, enrollment of activities and application of SportEasy membership, providing more ways for the public to make reservation of public sports facilities and enroll fitness and recreational class of Sport for All. Together with the previously launched “online advanced booking of swimming ticket” and “online purchase of on-the-spot swimming ticket”, these new functions provide more convenience for residents to participate in sports and exercises.

Macao One Account offers booking of 46 facilities and venues run by three bureaus

Starting from 24 Nov 2022, besides making reservation through ID website, mobile APP or at the venue, SportEasy member can also book 27 sports facilities through “Booking of venues and facilities” in Macao One Account, available items including badminton court, table tennis table, tennis court, football court, basketball court, volleyball court, squash court and hockey field, etc. Users can also apply for SportEasy member following steps and instructions through Macao One Account. Membership will be granted immediately if the application meets all requirements.

Currently, “Booking of venues and facilities” in Macao One Account offers 46 facilities and venues managed by ID, Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP). Users can login One Account at anytime to learn information, submit and review records of applications, make payment online, etc. Users can also mark their personal commonly used items into Favorites for easier search and reservation by clicking on the “star” next to each facility and venue.

Providing convenience to enroll fitness and recreational class

In addition, when activity opens for enrollment, SportEasy member can enroll in fitness and recreational class through “Activity applications” in Macao One Account, enjoying complete enrollment services from registration, balloting to final enrollment online.

The “Activity applications” service has integrated different types of cultural, recreational and sports activities offered by ID, Education and Youth Development Bureau, IAM, Macau Foundation and SAFP, such as interest classes, workshops and seminars and lectures, etc.

“My to-do list” Reminder

Users are not required to fill in their personal information when making reservations for venues and facilities or signing up for activities as their identity was already confirmed by Macao One Account. Once the reservation or application accepted, users can view the application record and check the calendar inside “My account - My to-do list” as the successful applications will be automatically added to it. Messages will also be sent in advance to remind people of their upcoming schedule.

For more detailed information, please visit Macao One Account website https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/app/, Sports Bureau website http://www.sport.gov.moor call Sports Bureau hotline 2823 6363 for further enquires.