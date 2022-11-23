Submit Release
Designating Iranian Officials Connected to Serious Human Rights Abuses in Iran’s Kurdistan and West Azerbaijan Provinces

The United States is gravely concerned by reports that Iranian authorities are escalating violence against peaceful protesters.  Today, we are taking additional action as Iranian security forces, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces, reportedly are stepping up their violent crackdown on peaceful anti-government protests in Iran’s Kurdistan Province and surrounding areas.

Specifically, the Department of the Treasury is designating Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, the commander of the IRGC ground forces unit in West Azerbaijan Province in Iran.  The Department of the Treasury is also designating Alireza Moradi, the commander of Iranian Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) in the city of Sanandaj who reportedly ordered the mass arrest of protesters.  During nationwide protests in November 2019, Moradi authorized the use of lethal weapons against unarmed protesters in Sanandaj.  Lastly, the Department of the Treasury is designating Hasan Asgari, the administrator of Sanandaj and a former IRGC commander.  Today’s designations were made pursuant to Executive Order 13553.

The United States continues to support the Iranian people as they protest nationwide.  The human rights abuses inflicted by Iran’s government on its people must not go without consequence.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

