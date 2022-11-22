President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completes his visit to France

UZBEKISTAN, November 22 - The two-day official visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to France has been completed.

The Head of the state met with the CEO of the French Development Agency and the business circles of this country. A meeting was held with the President of the National Assembly of France.

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and France held talks at the Elysee Palace, and together with their spouses got acquainted with large-scale exhibitions of Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage at the Louvre Museum and the Arab World Institute.

Following the visit, the heads of state adopted a Joint Statement to develop a high-level comprehensive partnership.

14 agreements aimed at further enhancing relations between Uzbekistan and France, were concluded. Among them is the Strategic Partnership Agreement with the French Development Agency for the implementation of the Cooperation Program for 2023-2025 and the Cooperation Program between Foreign Ministries for 2023-2024.

Declarations on cooperation in cultural and historical heritage, preschool, public and higher education, and the development of public service were also signed.

Documents have been signed in civil aviation, the fight against corruption, the professional development of judges, French language training and other areas.

Bilateral agreements were reached on the implementation of priority projects of trade-economic, investment and financial cooperation worth more than 6 billion euros.

Following the visit, officials of the French Government saw off the distinguished guest at the Paris-Orly Airport. The President of Uzbekistan has departed for Tashkent.