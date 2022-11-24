Sell it Forward on Giving Tuesday: GiveRise Launches a Canadian Online Thrift Store to Give Back This Holiday Season
Toronto company, GiveRise, bridges the gap in charitable giving by donating to charities and organizations through the sale of second-hand clothing and goods.
The hands-off aspect was very helpful as it allows our staff to continue to focus on providing the life-saving services needed.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, on November 29, 2022, online fundraising thrift store, GiveRise, is offering Canadians a new way to complete their holiday shopping while paying it forward to important causes, charities and organizations across the country. The company will be offering an inventory of items ranging from clothing to accessories, antique dish-ware to home decor and more, to fundraise for their nonprofit partners.
There are a few ways that you can get involved:
- Go shopping! Anything that is purchased on GiveRise supports a good cause.
- Sell it forward: Open your free online shop and donate a selected portion to the partner organization of your choice.
- Invite an organization: Don’t see your favourite organization listed? Send them an invite.
- Join the community: Follow GiveRise on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Giving Tuesday marks the beginning of the giving season, a time when generosity and spending levels are at their highest. This year, GiveRise has set out to connect shoppers to local charities in a way that will be beneficial for everyone.
The launch of this platform comes amidst the widening of the “giving gap” in the charitable sector, caused by the decline of individuals who are donating to charities along with an increased reliance on aging donors. These factors, paired with an unstable economy and the global pandemic, have forced nonprofit organizations to shift the way in which they engage with donors and innovate the ways in which they target a new generation of fundraisers.
GiveRise aims to help them do exactly that. As an online thrift store benefiting nonprofits and schools, GiveRise bridges the charitable sector to the booming secondhand economy, encouraging users to minimize waste while supporting causes close to their hearts.
For more information visit GiveRise at: www.giverise.ca. For nonprofit partnership inquiries, please contact partners@giverise.ca.
