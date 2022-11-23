Huntington DMV Regional Office Closed Today Due to Power Outage

Page Content

Due to a lengthy power outage projected to last throughout the day, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles' regional office in Huntington is closed today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the DMV's online services portal at dmv.wv.gov​ , or visit one of the local kiosks. Kiosk locations around the state may be found here: https://transportation.wv.gov/dmv/pages/dmv-now.aspx





If you need immediate assistance, please visit any of the other regional offices in the area, including Point Pleasant, Winfield, Williamson, Logan, and Kanawha City.





