The Best Hubs for Drug Developers: How the Location of Corporate Headquarters Affects Clinical Trial Success Rates
BioPhy released a special report for drug developers and investors on how headquarters location may help companies achieve favorable clinical trial results.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioPhy released a special report today for drug developers and life sciences investors entitled “The Best Hubs for Drug Developers: How the Location of Corporate Headquarters Affects Clinical Trial Success Rates,” describing the role a company’s headquarters may play in its ability to successfully navigate the U.S. clinical trial process for new therapeutics.
In the U.S., the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires new therapeutics to undergo testing through multiple phases of clinical trials. A therapeutic agent “passes” its clinical trial if it meets its pre-specified target endpoints, which are set depending on the phase of trial: broadly, phase 1 tests for safety, phase 2 tests for efficacy, and phase 3 tests for both safety and efficacy compared to the current standard treatment. The ultimate goal for the developer of the new drug is for these clinical trials to produce substantial evidence that the therapeutic agent is both safe and effective in treating the target medical condition or indication.
Over the past 30 years, companies headquartered in the life sciences hub states of California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania have significantly outperformed companies headquartered in other U.S. states in their rates of clinical trial success. Companies with headquarters in these six states sponsored successful clinical trials 58% of the time, on average, compared to a rate of just 52% success, on average, for those headquartered in the other 44 states.
Furthermore, BioPhy found that companies headquartered in Pennsylvania specifically, were more likely to achieve clinical success than companies headquartered in the other five life sciences hub states. Pennsylvanian life sciences companies achieved clinical trial success at an average rate of 61% over the past 30 years, compared to the other hub states' average rate of just 57%.
BioPhy suggests that these results may be due to a variety of characteristics that make Pennsylvania, and their largest city, Philadelphia, particularly attractive for life sciences firms. This includes their role as the birthplace of cell & gene therapy, their centralized location in the heart of the northeast corridor, their numerous highly touted research universities, and the significant investments made by institutions of higher education across the state in supporting the life sciences sector.
The white paper can be downloaded for free at www.biophy.ai/white-paper.
BioPhy is a healthcare fintech company that has developed proprietary artificial intelligence technology to analyze clinical trial and drug programs.
