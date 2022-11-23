November 23, 2022 - VIDEO: Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Stay Vigilant, Highlights Identity Theft Passport Program

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

VIDEO: Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Stay Vigilant, Highlights Identity Theft Passport Program

~In a video announcement, Attorney General Miyares highlights his office’s identity theft passport program in advance of the holiday shopping season ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. This time of year sees increased risk of scammers hacking into accounts and stealing consumers’ personal information.

Virginians struggling with identity theft can apply for an identity theft passport. The passport serves as an identification source that helps protect Virginians from potential crimes committed under their stolen identity.

Learn more about the Attorney General’s identity theft passport HERE.

###