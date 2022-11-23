Submit Release
November 23, 2022 - VIDEO: Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Stay Vigilant, Highlights Identity Theft Passport Program

VIDEO: Attorney General Miyares Urges Virginians to Stay Vigilant, Highlights Identity Theft Passport Program

~In a video announcement, Attorney General Miyares highlights his office’s identity theft passport program in advance of the holiday shopping season ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today released a video about his Office’s Identity Theft Program as Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends during this holiday season. This time of year sees increased risk of scammers hacking into accounts and stealing consumers’ personal information.

Virginians struggling with identity theft can apply for an identity theft passport. The passport serves as an identification source that helps protect Virginians from potential crimes committed under their stolen identity.

Learn more about the Attorney General’s identity theft passport HERE.

###



