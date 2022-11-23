MDC invites women to hike Little Sac Woods Conservation Area Dec. 3

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Early December is a great time to get away from the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping and enjoy a walk in the woods.

With that in mind, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center will conduct a women’s hike on Dec. 3 at MDC’s Little Sac Woods Conservation Area. This 4.5-mile hike, which will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is for ages 14 and up. Girls ages 14-17 must be accompanied by an adult. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/188458

At this event, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will point out some of the natural features that can be seen at this 772-acre MDC area in northern Greene County. People should dress for the weather, wear comfortable hiking shoes, and bring a water bottle. They can also bring binoculars if they wish. Program participants will meet at 8:55 a.m. the Little Sac Woods Conservation Area parking lot on Greene County Farm Road 115. To get directions to the hike or for more information, people can e-mail Raos at Jordanya.Raos@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-888-4237.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.