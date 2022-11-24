Lekto Woodfuels Introduces Natural Firelighters to Take the Hassle Out of Lighting Fireplaces and Wood Burners
The company is known for its assortment of high quality wood fuel products available online across the UK
We created Natural Firelighters to take the hassle out of starting your fire, since the last thing you want to do before sitting down to enjoy the fireplace is struggle to get it started.”NORTH SHIELDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lekto Woodfuels, United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels, presents its latest product, Natural Firelighters. These firelighter briquettes are a healthier and more eco-friendly alternative to traditional fire starters that contain palm oil or liquid chemicals. The product is available online at lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
Natural Firelighters are made from wood shavings coated in a proprietary blend of natural wax and compressed into cylindrical briquettes. They contain more wood and are bigger and heavier than any other firelighters on the market. The special wax coat ensures optimal combustion levels without introducing any unnatural smells.
The Natural Firelighters will burn for up to 10 minutes and produce a strong, reliable flame. No chemicals are added, so consumers can use them with confidence, knowing that they are not only good for you but also for the planet.
“We created Natural Firelighters to take the hassle out of starting your fire, since the last thing you want to do before sitting down to enjoy the fireplace is struggle to get it started,” said Arturs Kasjanovs, content lead for Lekto Woodfuels. “There’s actually a lot that goes into a quality fire starter, such as dimensions, pH, moisture content, weight, and freedom from dust and small pieces. Instead of taking a gamble on bargain shop firelighters or DIY materials, discover how easy and quick lighting a fire can be."
How to get the most out of Natural Firelighters:
- Arrange kindling in a criss-cross formation
- Place the firelighter at the centre of the formation
- Light the firelighter and the kindling will catch fire on its own
This latest product launch continues Lekto's commitment to providing UK households with innovative wood heating products at accessible price points.
The wood shavings Lekto uses in its production are from sawmill byproducts; therefore, no trees are cut in order to produce its wood fuels.
As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects. All of its briquette fuels are made of traditionally-discarded sawmill waste material.
For more information on Lekto Woodfuels, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
About Lekto Woodfuels
With over 12,000 reviews on Trustpilot, Lekto Woodfuels remains the United Kingdom’s most trusted online supplier of wood fuels across UK households. The company sells a wide assortment of Defra ready-to-burn certified firewood, briquettes, and fire-starting fuels. As part of the company’s continued sustainability efforts, Lekto has planted 15,000 trees in heavily deforested areas. For more information, visit lektowoodfuels.co.uk.
