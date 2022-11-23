Arrest Made in a Burglary Two Offense: 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 5:21 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 48-year-old Zand Vest, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.