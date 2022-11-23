DoIT Urges Residents to Stay Cyber Secure at the Holidays

SPRINGFIELD - As residents start to prepare their holiday shopping this year, the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) warns shoppers to be wary of scams that will likely increase in the coming weeks.





From the convenience of easily making household and grocery purchases to an endless offering of gifts, online shopping has grown in popularity at exponential rates since 2020. Increased online traffic also makes it more lucrative for cyber thieves to trick buyers into scams and steal personal information for financial gain.





"The holidays are a busy time of year for folks shopping virtually, making travel arrangements, and wanting to give back to charitable organizations, but it's also a busy time for cyber criminals who are trying to take advantage of people," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary & State CIO Jennifer Ricker. "We want to help our Illinois residents protect themselves against these malicious hackers by offering best practices to ensure they are cyber aware this holiday season and everyday."





Online shopping best practices recommended by the National Cyber Security Alliance include: