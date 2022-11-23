Submit Release
Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas, Unemployment Rate Down in Most

ILLINOIS, November 23 - SPRINGFIELD -Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in October according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate decreased in twelve metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in one.


"Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for more than a year and a half" said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "Employers and jobseekers alike are encouraged to take advantage of the employment services IDES has to offer to participate in the expanding labor market."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Rockford MSA (+5.5%, +7,700), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+5.1%, +9,300), and the Chicago Metro Division (+3.9%, +142,800). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Manufacturing and Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas each); Mining and Construction and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Education and Health Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (ten areas); Professional and Business Services and Government (eight areas each).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-1.3 points to 5.9%), the Chicago Metro Division (-0.7 point to 4.4%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-0.7 point to 3.5%). The unemployment rate increased slightly in the Kankakee MSA (+0.1 point to 5.3%). The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Champaign-Urbana MSA (3.7%).

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area

October 2022*

October 2021**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

3.5%

3.6%

-0.1

Carbondale-Marion

4.1%

4.4%

-0.3

Champaign-Urbana

3.7%

3.7%

0.0

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

4.4%

5.1%

-0.7

Danville

5.1%

5.3%

-0.2

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

3.5%

4.2%

-0.7

Decatur

5.7%

6.2%

-0.5

Elgin

4.2%

4.5%

-0.3

Kankakee

5.3%

5.2%

0.1

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

3.7%

3.8%

-0.1

Peoria

4.5%

4.7%

-0.2

Rockford

5.9%

7.2%

-1.3

Springfield

3.9%

4.3%

-0.4

St. Louis (IL-Section)

3.9%

4.0%

-0.1

Illinois Statewide

4.3%

4.8%

-0.5

* Preliminary | ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - October 2022

Metropolitan Area

October

October

Over-the-Year

 

2022*

2021**

Change

Bloomington MSA

96,300

93,100

3,200

Carbondale-Marion MSA

58,600

57,600

1,000

Champaign-Urbana MSA

119,500

119,000

500

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,833,200

3,690,400

142,800

Danville MSA

26,600

25,800

800

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

190,800

181,500

9,300

Decatur MSA

49,200

48,300

900

Elgin Metro Division

258,100

252,200

5,900

Kankakee MSA

43,700

42,500

1,200

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

426,600

414,800

11,800

Peoria MSA

169,800

165,300

4,500

Rockford MSA

148,200

140,500

7,700

Springfield MSA

110,100

107,600

2,500

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

239,400

238,100

1,300

Illinois Statewide

6,144,400

5,952,500

191,900

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas


Labor Market Area

Oct 2022

Oct 2021

Over the Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

4.9 %

5.7 %

-0.8

    

DuPage County

3.1 %

3.5 %

-0.4

    

Grundy County

3.9 %

3.9 %

0.0

    

Kendall County

3.4 %

3.6 %

-0.2

    

McHenry County

3.3 %

3.6 %

-0.3

    

Will County

4.0 %

4.5 %

-0.5

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.1 %

4.4 %

-0.3

    

Kane County

4.2 %

4.5 %

-0.3

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

3.8 %

4.0 %

-0.2

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

 

 

 

    

Kankakee County

5.3 %

5.2 %

0.1

    

Cities

 

 

 

    

Aurora City

4.0 %

4.6 %

-0.6

    

Chicago City

5.3 %

6.3 %

-1.0

    

Elgin City

4.7 %

5.1 %

-0.4

    

Joliet City

4.7 %

5.7 %

-1.0

    

Kankakee City

7.9 %

8.5 %

-0.6

    

Naperville City

3.0 %

3.2 %

-0.2

    

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx


Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4 percent in October 2022 from 5.1 percent in October 2021. The last time the October rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.3 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +142,800 compared to October 2021. The Leisure-Hospitality (+37,100), Professional-Business Services (+21,100), Educational-Health Services (+18,100), Manufacturing (+13,800), Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (+12,900), and Retail Trade (+10,600) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year. The largest employment declines were reported in Financial Activities (-900).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in October 2022 from 4.5 percent in October 2021. The last time the October rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.3 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +5,900 compared to October 2021. The Professional-Business Services (-1,600), Financial Activities (-500), and Government (-200) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Manufacturing (+3,000) and Leisure-Hospitality (+2,800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in October 2022 from 3.8 percent in October 2021. The last time the October rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.2 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +11,800 compared to October 2021. The Financial Activities (-400), Government (-200), and Information (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago. Educational-Health Services (+4,000), Manufacturing (+1,700), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,500), Wholesale Trade (+1,500), and Professional-Business Services (+1,200) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.


Kankakee, IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.3 percent in October 2022 from 5.2 percent in October 2021. The last time the October rate was equal to or higher was in 2020 when it was 6.7 percent.


Total nonfarm employment increased +1,200 compared to October 2021. The Government (-200) sector recorded employment declines compared to one year ago. Manufacturing (+500), Leisure-Hospitality (+300), and Educational-Health Services (+200) sectors had the largest payroll gains over the year.



Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2022 data compared to January 2021 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.

