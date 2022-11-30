Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,237 in the last 365 days.

Jiva’s Course on the Integration of Hydrogen Into the Energy Industry Now Available

Jiva School of Energy logo

Hydrogen Is Not a Silver Bullet

Our current reliance on fossil fuels is a reality – as is the need for a transition.”
— Reena Sahney
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Jiva’s new course providing an overview of the future development and integration of hydrogen into the current energy industry.

Based on an extensive review of global research, this course provides a summary of what is technically feasible now, as well as future opportunities and constraints to provide a straightforward explanation of what is possible – and what is not possible – with hydrogen. This enables individuals and organizations to gain a practical understanding of the role hydrogen can play in the changing energy industry and contribute to a deeper, fact-based dialogue on hydrogen’s role.

In commenting on the course, Jiva Consulting President Reena Sahney said that we need a greater understanding about various clean fuels – specifically their strengths and weaknesses:

“We are excited to release this course to support dialogue within our industry. Our current reliance on fossil fuels is a reality – as is the need for a transition. While hydrogen pathways are needed, it is important we understand its role as one of the many mechanisms we will need to support a responsible energy transition.”

Individuals that will benefit from this course include people working in the energy sector that are anticipated to be contributing to hydrogen-related projects, as well as supporting service providers, policymakers, and media personnel focused on the energy industry and climate change.

For more information on the course offering, please contact Jiva Consulting (info@jivaconsulting.com or 403.245.1140).

Jiva Consulting (Jiva) is an independent consulting and educational organization based in Calgary, (Alberta, Canada) and has significant experience in effective knowledge transfer for deeply technical topics to support competency in the energy industry.

Reena Sahney
Jiva Consulting
+1 403-245-1140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jiva’s Course on the Integration of Hydrogen Into the Energy Industry Now Available

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.