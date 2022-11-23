France : EIB and MedinCell Sign a New €40 Million Loan Agreement to Support Development of Innovative Treatments

The 40 million euros loan is intended for the development of treatments based on MedinCell's proprietary long-acting injectable technology aiming at significantly enhance patient care and quality of life

This EIB investment is guaranteed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the central pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe

The new loan signed between the European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the Investment Plan for Europe, and pharmaceutical company MedinCell MEDCL is intended to support the development of the company'sportfolio of innovative treatments of the company. MedinCell's portfolio is already composed of several Long-Active injectable products at preclinical and clinical stage. A first product using MedinCell's BEPO® technology is expected to reach the U.S. market in the first half of 2023.

About EIB

The EIB is the European Union (EU) long-term financing institution, and its shareholders are the 27 EU Member States. Its mission is to contribute to the integration, balanced development, and economic and social cohesion of EU Member States. It borrows large volumes of funds from the capital markets and lends them with very favourable terms to support projects, which contribute to the achievement of EU objectives. The EIB is working to put the EU at the forefront of the next wave of innovation, especially in the health sector. In response to the Covid-19 health crisis, the EIB has released €6 billion for investments in the health sector to support medical infrastructure, additional research activities or other financing related to vaccines and treatments. As a European bank supporting the climate, the EIB is one of the main fund providers in the green transition towards a more low-carbon and sustainable growth model.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company at premarketing stage that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. MedinCell collaborate with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through new therapeutic options. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 150 people representing over 30 different nationalities. www.medincell.com

