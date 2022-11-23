Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Report 2022-2027 | A $30.89 Billion Opportunity – IMARCGroup.com

The global patient centric healthcare app market size reached US$ 8.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" offers a detailed analysis of the global patient centric healthcare app market, drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

What are the growth prospects of the patient centric healthcare app industry?

The global patient centric healthcare app market size reached US$ 8.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

What is a patient centric healthcare app?

Patient centric healthcare application (app) is downloaded on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, using the internet. It offers health-related services to patients by monitoring calorie count, blood glucose measurements, dehydration levels, and physical activities to maintain their well-being efficiently. It assists in managing medical diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, and facilitating electronic data interchange (EDI) with clinicians. It aids in addressing smoking cessation and keeping track of nutritional intake and vaccinations. It also enables practitioners to ensure that treatments recognize the needs and preferences of a patient.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the major market drivers in the patient centric healthcare app market?

The increasing need for remote patient monitoring on account of the surging prevalence of viral infections and chronic diseases represents one of the major factors driving the demand for patient centric healthcare apps around the world. The growing geriatric population, which is more prone to developing severe medical ailments, is also influencing the market positively. Moreover, rapid digitization, increasing sales of smartphones for disease monitoring, high-speed internet connectivity, and improving income levels of individuals are catalyzing the demand for patient centric healthcare apps. They help provide patients with helpful information at every interaction and send healthcare tips. There is a rise in the awareness among individuals about the benefits of using mobile health (m-health). In addition, governing agencies of numerous countries are financing healthcare services to transform digitally and improve the patient experience. They are also focusing on educating individuals about health behaviors and promoting routine preventive care through wellness program campaigns. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of patient centric healthcare apps by individuals to log medications, track treatment progress, monitor side effects, and schedule follow-up appointments is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of wearable medical devices among health-conscious individuals as these devices can capture and track biometric information related to health and fitness in real time is strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, busy lifestyles and inflating income levels of individuals are shifting consumer preferences towards patient centric healthcare apps for treating various medical conditions. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), electronic health record (EHR) systems, and cloud computing solutions in patient centric healthcare apps are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the rising collaborations with healthcare experts to offer patient centric healthcare apps, which can work without an internet connection to support uninterrupted access, are contributing to the market growth.

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global patient centric healthcare app market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, operating system, application and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Phone-Based Apps

Web-Based Apps

Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

Breakup by Application:

Wellness Management

Disease and Treatment Management

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

iPatientCare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mobilesmith Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

