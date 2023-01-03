Revival Health Announces Veradigm Partnership and Integration
Veradigm Connect has certified Revival Health's revBot service, allowing Veradigm Practice Management users integration with web apps, software, and hardware.
Our mission is to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks so our customers can focus on what matters most, their patients.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Health, LLC announced that Veradigm Connect, formerly the Allscripts Developer Program, has certified their revBot application for Veradigm Practice Management (formerly Allscripts PM). Revival Health is an innovative automation developer that enables Veradigm Practice Management users to integrate with the web applications, software, and hardware they use daily.
Revival Health's revBot service allows medical practices to add more time back to their schedule by building tailored automations that eliminate time-consuming manual tasks for large practices.
Revival Health offers a collaborative approach to building people-centered technology solutions, meeting with key stakeholders to solve pain points and automate repetitive tasks at medical practices. Now, with the integration into the Veradigm Practice Management platform, Revival Health will go above and beyond the standard offering of apps and integrations and optimize the practice workflow to users' exact needs.
Revival Health even goes the extra step of offering a money-back ROI guarantee for each and every automation service they provide.
REVIVAL HEALTH BENEFITS
- A collaborative, practical, people-first approach.
- Eliminate many time-consuming input tasks.
- Helps practices overcome administrative staffing shortages.
- Fully supported, with 24/7 maintenance and monitoring.
- Guaranteed ROI.
“Joining the Veradigm Developer Program will enable us to help Veradigm PM Clients by giving back much-needed time to their most talented team members and providers,” said Lawson Boothe, Founder & CEO of Revival Health. “Our mission is to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks so our customers can focus on what matters most, their patients.”
Veradigm Connect offers both proprietary and FHIR®-enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices, and other innovative healthcare technologies with Veradigm PM products. Find more information about Revival Health at the Veradigm App Expo. Health IT developers can also create a free account and start building or connecting new innovations for Veradigm users.
ABOUT REVIVAL HEALTH
At Revival Health, we’re making it possible for medical practices to add more time back into their busy work day. We specialize in automations that eliminate time-consuming manual tasks for large Ophthalmology and Optometry practices.
Founded in 2021 by Lawson Boothe, a developer, entrepreneur, and founder of Vital Interaction, Revival Health is passionate about making a difference in the world. We're actively working toward our vision of a future where medical providers and staff can focus most of their time on their patients.
We want to make the world a healthier, more equitable place. In addition to helping our customers provide outstanding medical care, we also give back to the world by covering the cost of life-changing medical care for underserved communities. There's much more to our mission than just making money. We do this because it matters and it's central to our core values as a company.
Join the revival with revBot and free up your best and most talented people to truly serve patients.
