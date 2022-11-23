All Things Judicial Hosts Army National Guard Senior Officers for Discussion on Service During State Active Duty Missions 

The All Things Judicial podcast released the second episode in a two-part series today in recognition and appreciation of Veterans Day and the United States Armed Forces. Both episodes are hosted by attorney and North Carolina Army National Guard Captain Tom Murry. In this second episode, Murry is joined by Lieutenant Colonel Mike McCann, Staff Judge Advocate for the North Carolina National Guard, and Lieutenant Colonel David Thorneloe, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for the North Carolina National Guard. They discussed their backgrounds and roles as judge advocates in the North Carolina National Guard, and how the National Guard worked to serve North Carolinians during recent state active duty missions which included natural disasters and civil disturbances.

"It is inspiring to see young men and women willing to take on these missions, some popular and some unpopular, but all needed to be done ... never hesitating. It's inspiring to see," said Lieutenant Colonel McCann on the podcast.

In the episode released today, listeners hear from senior level judge advocate officers in the North Carolina Army National Guard (NCARNG). They have a wide array of experience advising commanders during foreign and domestic military missions and are responsible for managing the judge advocates serving in the NCARNG.