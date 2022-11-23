Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Joint Venture To Add Additional $300,000 a Year In Revenue

Company to Aid in Production and Purification Process of Kratom

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture with Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU) for the extraction, production, and purification process of Kratom and its minor alkaloids.



Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "Our recent acquisition of Total Refinement Solutions (TRS) was basically to own the means of production for our CBD and Delta 8 products. Through our recent transactions with Apple Rush Co., Inc., the discussion of TRS helping with some Kratom products began.

Spikes continued "We have been approached by several companies about white labeling products for them. TRS now gives us that ability and we will begin negotiating white label opportunities to add an additional revenue stream and continue our rapid growth."

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush Co., Inc. stated, "When I realized what they were capable of doing I approached them with the idea of doing a JV together. One thing lead to another and here we are. We are very pleased to be working with TRS on some significant orders we have received for Kratom products."

In a previous news release, the company announced that it had sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to Apple Rush Co., Inc. (OTC Pink: APRU) for One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares. Those shares will be distributed to shareholders of Branded Legacy as of the record date which has yet to be determined.