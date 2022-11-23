- Docket Number:
- FDA-2013-D-0447
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance provides information for industry, researchers, physicians, institutional review boards (IRBs), and patients about the implementation of FDA’s regulation on charging for investigational drugs under an investigational new drug application (IND) for the purpose of either clinical trials or expanded access for treatment use (21 CFR 312.8), which went into effect on October 13, 2009. Since 2009, FDA has received a number of questions concerning its implementation of the charging regulation. As a result, FDA is providing guidance in a question and answer format, addressing the most frequently asked questions. In a separate guidance, FDA provides answers to questions concerning regulations on expanded access to investigational drugs for treatment use (21 CFR part 312, subpart I), which also went into effect on October 13, 2009. Also in a separate guidance, FDA describes Form FDA 3926 (Individual Patient Expanded Access--Investigational New Drug Application (IND)) and the process for submitting expanded access requests for individual patient INDs.
