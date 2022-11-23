Investigation into Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl leads to Indictment

LEXINGTON – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a man from Lexington on multiple drug charges.

Since April, agents and investigators have worked to target the distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Henderson County. On November 21st, a Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Daniel A. O’Guin with two counts each of Sale and Delivery of Schedule I (Heroin) and Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl). On November 22nd, O’Guin (DOB: 12/24/83) was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson County Jail. He is currently being held without bond.