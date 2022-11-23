Sonoma Dog Lovers Rejoice at the Opening of Clos Du Paws - The “Doggy Disneyland” Of Pet Boarding
LUXURY DOG DAYCARE IN SONOMA OFFERS PET OWNERS PEACE OF MIND AND 13 ACRES OF CAGE-FREE ROOM FOR PETS TO ROAM
We created a unique place where pet lovers can travel with peace of mind, and our four-legged friends can enjoy the freedom and beauty of Sonoma and the love and attention of our incredible team.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clos Du Paws, a luxury wine country dog boarding and daycare, has recently launched in Sonoma at 600 Harris Road. The 13-acre vineyard estate is the first-of-its-kind cage-free dog boarding and daycare facility in the area.
By nature, dogs are social animals. They enjoy exploring their surroundings, routine exercise - which plays an important role in having a well-behaved animal - and socialization. Keeping dogs in cages often results in making them anxious, nervous, and stressed. With cage-free boarding, pets enjoy freedom leading to a more positive emotional and physical state of well-being.
Clos Du Paws offers luxury cage-free boarding for dogs and a stress-free alternative for their pet parents. The large acreage comes with a swimming pool, leashed walks through the vineyard, and a fenced dog corral. The facility provides both daycare and overnight options.
Dogs who attend daycare enjoy their own 1/2 acre fenced corral with plenty of trees for shade from the sun and daycare is also limited to only 10 dogs per day. They recently built a second dog park so that small and large dogs can have their own areas. Dog owners who leave their pups for overnight visits can rest easy knowing that they’re in an air-conditioned home with beds and couches to relax on.
“When customers come to see our property and the designated dog areas, they understand that we’re doing everything possible to make the dogs happy while keeping them safe as well. We spoil all the dogs with attention and they are usually very excited when they come back for another visit,” said Katie McQueary owner and operator of Clos Du Paws. "I have always had a love for animals, especially dogs. So many pet owners want to travel but are nervous about taking their dogs to a kennel. We're happy to be able to offer them peace of mind for their trip.”
McQueary is a graduate of California State University, Fullerton. She had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales before founding Clos du Paws. Her love affair with dogs started as a child when her family rescued a Shitzu/Terrier mix named Holly. Katie and her husband Howie Bartz share two dogs of their own and discovered that while traveling, they had yet to find a place they felt comfortable leaving their dogs overnight as they had not been crate trained. In deciding to fill this void, Clos du Paws was born.
“We created a unique place where pet lovers can travel with peace of mind, and our four-legged friends can enjoy the freedom and beauty of Sonoma and the love and attention of our incredible team,” said Howie Bartz.
Clos du Paws has recently partnered with Sonoma’s newest dog shelter, Family Dog Rescue, donating a percentage of their proceeds to the shelter. They also enjoy fostering dogs from Family Dog Rescue until they find their forever home.
Clos Du Paws starts with a meet-and-greet dog evaluation and Daycare trial for at least 20 minutes. For more information and media coverage, please visit www.closdupaws.com, email closdupaws@gmail.com or call 650-238-4014
About Clos Du Paws
Clos du Paws is a luxury dog daycare and boarding facility that provides a warm, loving home environment for your pet while you are away.
Clos du Paws originated in 2022. Set on 13 acres, canine guests are able to enjoy beautiful walks with vineyard backdrops, an oversized dog run, and rest in a beautiful wine country cottage consisting of 1,000 sq feet, heating and ac, and plenty of windows. Dogs are truly on a vacation of their own while they stay at Clos du Paws.
For more information, please visit www.closdupaws.com
