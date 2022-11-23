1290439 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290439 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $70,000 through the issuance of 70,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) at a price of $1.00 per Common Share (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Certain subscribers in the Offering are considered a "related party" to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, the Offering is considered a “related party” transaction pursuant MI 61-101. The Company relied upon the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" and "Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000" exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.The Company will be filing a material change report in respect of the Offering on SEDAR less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering due to the fact that the Company wished to close the Offering as soon as practicable to enable it to use the funds for short-term cash requirements.
In connection with the Offering, Jason I. Goldman Professional Corporation (“JIGPC”), a company with a head office in Toronto, ON, acquired 35,000 Common Shares. JIGPC and Jennifer Goldman (“Goldman”) of Toronto, ON, a joint actor with JIGPC now hold an aggregate of 585,000 Common Shares, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Respectively, JIGPC holds 35,000 Common Shares representing 2.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Share on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, and Goldman holds 550,000 Common Shares representing 47.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to the Offering, JIGPC held no Common Shares, and Goldman beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 550,000 securities of the Company, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. JIGPC has acquired the securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as JIGPC may deem appropriate.
In connection with the Offering, L5 Capital Inc. (“L5”), a company with a head office in Vancouver, BC, acquired 35,000 Common Shares, and now holds an aggregate of 585,000 Common Shares representing approximately 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Prior to the Offering, L5 held 550,000 Common Shares, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. L5 acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as L5 may deem appropriate.
Copies of the respective early warning reports that will be filed by JIGPC and L5 may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting Grant Duthie at (416) 869-1234.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
TJ Finch
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: (647) 738-8063
E: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario
M5C 2V9
TJ Finch
Certain subscribers in the Offering are considered a "related party" to the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, the Offering is considered a “related party” transaction pursuant MI 61-101. The Company relied upon the "Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets" and "Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000" exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, under MI 61-101.The Company will be filing a material change report in respect of the Offering on SEDAR less than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering due to the fact that the Company wished to close the Offering as soon as practicable to enable it to use the funds for short-term cash requirements.
In connection with the Offering, Jason I. Goldman Professional Corporation (“JIGPC”), a company with a head office in Toronto, ON, acquired 35,000 Common Shares. JIGPC and Jennifer Goldman (“Goldman”) of Toronto, ON, a joint actor with JIGPC now hold an aggregate of 585,000 Common Shares, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Respectively, JIGPC holds 35,000 Common Shares representing 2.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Share on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis, and Goldman holds 550,000 Common Shares representing 47.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted and partially diluted basis. Prior to the Offering, JIGPC held no Common Shares, and Goldman beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 550,000 securities of the Company, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. JIGPC has acquired the securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as JIGPC may deem appropriate.
In connection with the Offering, L5 Capital Inc. (“L5”), a company with a head office in Vancouver, BC, acquired 35,000 Common Shares, and now holds an aggregate of 585,000 Common Shares representing approximately 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and partially diluted basis, being that the Company has no outstanding convertible securities. Prior to the Offering, L5 held 550,000 Common Shares, representing 50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. L5 acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as L5 may deem appropriate.
Copies of the respective early warning reports that will be filed by JIGPC and L5 may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting Grant Duthie at (416) 869-1234.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
TJ Finch
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: (647) 738-8063
E: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario
M5C 2V9
TJ Finch
1290439 B.C. Ltd.
email us here