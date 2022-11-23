Book Bares Bipolarity from the Lens of a Bipolar
Book Bares Bipolarity from the Lens of a BipolarTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When dealing with a difficult situation in life such as an illness, we come out stronger, better, and bolder from it. Fact is, only few people can actually write their own experience, make it an inspiring piece, and share it for the world to read.
Author George Davis is one of those few authors who successfully made his life story a masterpiece. Diagnosed with bipolarity for 50 years now, Davis shares one of the most important lessons for the generation: “There is hope and you can see it through my life.”
Indeed, Davis weathered the storms he faced in his 50-year journey which is now written in literary form through the book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”, intended to bring hope for those who have been held captive by bipolarity. The book clearly brings the message of hope that one can live a normal, peaceful, better, and productive life despite the illness.
Davis is now living a healthy and productive life. Now, he is sharing the good news to the world: there is hope and one can live a normal life with bipolarism.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
Stacie, an Amazon verified reviewer writes: “[Bipolar Heaven and Hell is a] small book packed with personal experience.” The timeless piece hopes to enlighten people, bring stronger relationships within families, and to rally more people behind bipolar patients which will lead to more understanding, love, and care for them.
Davis is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
“Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
