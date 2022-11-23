Book Aims to ‘Break Walls’ for Bipolar People and Families
Bipolar Heaven and Hell” Teaches, Inspires, and Deep Dives Into Bipolar DisorderTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can one overcome a seeming dead-end? “Break the walls!” people often say. Yes, that’s how you do it!
Bipolarity is one of those illnesses that are considered clinically incurable, but can be managed, treated, and prevented. For some people who have been trying to fight off this disease, it is like breaking a strong wall. You can’t break the wall with your bare hands. You certainly need the right tools to break it hard and crush it.
Thus, rising author George “Many Waters” Davis has prepared for everyone some tools to break those walls that hinder a happy, healthy, and productive life. And it's not only intended for those who suffer from bipolar disorder, but also to the families of those who suffer from it.
Davis might just be the best person who can provide the best advice. It has been 50 years since Davis experienced his first bipolar episode. Back in 1972, Davis was part of an infantry unit deployed in Vietnam. At that time, he had no idea what was transpiring. Three years later, Davis ended up in a mental institution.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and better management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
