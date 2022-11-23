Dietary Supplements Market is expected to surpass US$ 394.5 Bn by 2032, likely to Grow Moderately at 8.1% CAGR

Dietary Supplements Market

As per Persistence Market Research Study, the global dietary supplements market is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 8.1% & reach US$ 394.5 Bn by the end of 2032.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dietary Supplements Market: Outlook (2022-2032)

Many athletes consume dietary supplements for competitions or training routines. Vitamins, proteins, minerals, creatine, and other micronutrients are all regularly utilized supplements. Supplements are frequently utilized without a thorough explanation or assessment of the possible advantages and hazards, as well as contact with a sports nutritionist.

Few supplements may be beneficial to athletes in certain situations, such as when food intake or choice is limited. When a food-based remedy is unavailable, vitamin and mineral supplements should be consumed. Sports beverages, energy bars, and protein shakes can all be beneficial and convenient at different times.

Caffeine, creatine, and alkalinizing substances have been shown to improve performance for high-intensity exercises. All nutritional supplements have potential risks, including the chance of a positive doping test due to the inclusion of illegal drugs not mentioned on the supplement label.

Because several micronutrients play a major role in exercise metabolism, recuperation, and adaptation, and adequate vitamin & mineral status is a necessity for good sports performance. A high-intensity workout may raise the need for certain nutrients, such as B vitamins and iron. Athletes who are at risk of micronutrient shortage or nutritional inadequacies such as iron inadequacy should seek nutritional advice. Supplementation may be necessary in cases of persistently inadequate dietary consumption or to quickly correct a recognized nutritional deficiency.

While many athletes regard iron supplements as a low-cost ‘safety net’ against iron shortage, unregulated long-term use of large amounts of iron has several drawbacks. The dispute over biochemical and hematological indicators of adequate iron status is still ongoing. A mass treatment approach is generally recommended over screening and individual treatment of athletes in high-risk groups.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• On the basis of end user, intake of dietary supplements by the geriatric population is set to increase at a CAGR of 8%.

• The market for dietary supplements in Italy and India is estimated to expand at CAGRs of 8.9% and 9.5%, respectively, through 2032.

• Market share of Latin America and South Asia and Pacific is 11.7% and 11%, respectively, for 2022.

• In Europe, the chewable form segment is expected to reach US$ 36.7 Bn.

• On the basis of sales channel, in pharmacies/drugstores are expected to reach US$ 28.9 Bn by 2032.

“Manufacturers of dietary supplements would gain significant profits by focusing on online retail for marketing innovative supplements made from natural ingredients with clean label and multiple functionalities,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key industry players involved in the manufacturing of dietary supplements are focusing on new product development and expanding their production facilities.

• NOW Health Group, INC. aims at providing innovative natural products for satisfying the increasing number of customers demanding natural products. With an advanced private laboratory, the company invests in research for developing around 60 new innovative products every year.

• Abbott Laboratories focuses on keeping the company updated with the latest trends in science, technology, and ever-changing market dynamics. With increasing number of consumers demanding customized products, the company offers supplements suitable for lactose-intolerant customers, and also gluten-free and halal-certified supplements.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global dietary supplements market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on form (powder, liquid, chewable, tablets), type (vitamins & minerals, herbal, probiotics, amino acids, enzymes, omega fatty acids, fibers), functionality (weight management, sports nutrition, general wellbeing, immune & digestive health, bone & joint health, heart health, others) sales channel (pharmacies/drugstores, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retail, direct selling), and end user (adults, kids, geriatric), across six major regions of the world.

