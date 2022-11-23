CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Announces Record Growth, Looks Ahead to Distinctive Advisory Services in 2023

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to share its record-setting growth and expansion into new global advisory services. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



In 2022, HMG Strategy shattered its August sales record and has experienced strong sponsorship and engagement for its events throughout 2022, as well as high demand for its Global Advisory Services such as its HMG Genius Service, its Leadership Development Academy and its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program.

“Global technology leaders and top-tier partners are seeing the unique value we deliver not only through our in-person Executive Leadership Summits and our virtual events but also through our peer-driven global advisory services,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In this volatile macro-economic climate, CIOs, CISOs and global technology executives need to demonstrate bold and authentic leadership to help the senior leadership team achieve its strategic goals and to foster an inclusive and trusting environment among employees. Our unique, peer-focused advisory services deliver just that to our community members and our partners.”

HMG Strategy’s Peer-Driven Global Advisory Services

To help support the career acceleration of global business technology leaders, HMG Strategy recently launched a unique set of peer-driven, future-focused global advisory services that are uniquely designed to help CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to lead successfully in the C-suite, in the boardroom and with line-of-business executives. The new and expanded advisory services enable technology leaders to reimagine the business and create new business models and go-to-market strategies.

HMG Strategy’s latest advisory service offering is the HMG Genius Service, a unique peer-focused service in which CIOs and other technology executives in the HMG community can submit inquiries regarding a particular challenge they may be facing (e.g.; negotiating a global ERP licensing agreement) and being matched with an expert in the HMG network who can offer expert advice.

“The world is changing faster than ever. Meanwhile, business technology executives are under enormous pressure to help their companies disrupt and innovate in real time,” said Muller. “Our unique, peer-driven Global Advisory Services enable CIOs, CISOs and other business technology executives to brainstorm on the top challenges and opportunities facing business technology leaders today.

Unlike traditional analyst-led research which is typically developed by former technology executives who are of touch with the macro-economic issues that are shaping the business landscape and the priorities of the C-suite, HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a distinctive set of peer-focused advisory services that draw off the collective wisdom and real-world insights of world-class practitioners – the top global CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CISOs and business technology executives who are spearheading meaningful business and cultural change across their organizations.

HMG Strategy’s global advisory services are drawing strong accolades from industry practitioners. “HMG Strategy is the world’s most progressive thought leadership research think tank that enables me to brainstorm with the industry’s top minds on the top challenges and opportunities we face in business today – and tomorrow,” said Andrew Campbell, Global CIO at Terex Corp.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services includes the following services and enhancements:

The HMG Global Advisory Services . This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow.

. This unique subscription-based offering provides corporate technology executives with timely and in-depth peer-driven research reports, executive profiles and roundtable discussions on the top macro-economic and cultural trends impacting enterprise businesses and C-suites today – and tomorrow. The HMG Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) . Launched in 2010, HMG’s CELA Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers.

. Launched in 2010, HMG’s Program is the industry’s leading peer-to-peer executive leadership community for technology executives to brainstorm together on critical business challenges and to accelerate their careers. The HMG Genius Service . Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges.

. Subscribers to the HMG Genius Service can pose inquiries to experts in the HMG community – comprised of 400,000+ CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and other business technology executives to help them to quickly solve pressing business, technology and sourcing challenges. The HMG Leadership Development Academy. This five-month program offers practical advice and personal coaching for up-and-coming technology leaders on how to manage a P&L, sharpen their boardroom communication skills, drive innovation across lines-of-business, effectively manage tech debt and other vital skills needed by next-generation tech leaders.

Critical topics being explored under the Global Advisory Services include:

Reimagining the Business with Fresh Go-to-Market Strategies

Addressing Escalating Cyber Threats with the CEO and the Board

Innovative Strategies for Winning the Global War for Talent

Building a Resilient Global Supply Chain

Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to Drive Innovation



To learn more about HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com or Tom Hoffman, VP of Research, at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

Another core component to HMG Strategy’s unparalleled success is the Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program—a unique peer-to-peer advisory service designed for top-tier technology leaders to explore common opportunities and top challenges they face in their roles with one another. The alliance has experienced impressive year-over-year growth into 2022, enabling members to keep up with innovative and proven strategies help move the business forward and to power their career trajectories.

“Participation in the CELA program is extremely rewarding for member executives,” Muller said. “The insights our members gain from each other and from industry experts we bring into this forward-looking advisory model are absolutely critical in helping them each to deliver fresh perspectives and winning strategies to their respective organizations.”

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s CELA program, contact HMG Strategy Founder and CEO Hunter Muller at hunterm@hmgstrategy.com

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of research services designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a digital roundtable series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de197ba6-b2fc-4758-bfc8-4ee6da1e278b