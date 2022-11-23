Chairman of The Futurist Institute Jason Schenker Receives Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Designation from GARP
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist Institute®, awarded Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Designation by Global Association of Risk Professionals
Earning the SCR® designation and completing the Harvard Business School Online Sustainable Business Strategy Certificate will help me advance The Futurist Institute® sustainability offerings.”AUSTIN, TEXAS , USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Schenker was awarded the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Designation by the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) on 22 November 2022. Mr. Schenker is the Chairman of The Futurist Institute® and the President of Prestige Economics.
The SCR® is the second major professional accomplishment Mr. Schenker completed in the field of sustainability in 2022. Jason Schenker completed the Harvard Business School Online Sustainable Business Strategy Certificate Program on 4 May 2022.
Jason Schenker shared the motivation behind his push to advance his professional and educational standing in the field of sustainability, stating that “As Chairman of The Futurist Institute and the President of Prestige Economics, I strive to keep our clients, learners, and team members at the forefront of critical trends and key thought leadership topics. Sustainability and climate risk are certainly at the top of the list. The increasing financial focus, business imperative, and regulatory mandates are poised to keep this topic in focus for decades to come.”
According to the GARP website, the SCR® professional designation program “challenges candidates to understand and apply a range of knowledge and skills necessary to function effectively as a sustainability and climate risk specialist.”
The SCR® program and exam focus on six key areas, including
- Foundations of Climate Change
- Sustainability
- Climate Change Risk Policy, Culture, and Governance
- Green and Sustainable Finance: Instruments and Markets
- Climate Risk Measurement and Management
- Climate Scenario Analysis
In the congratulatory SCR® letter to Mr. Schenker from the Global Association of Risk Professionals, the Global Head of Certifications and Educational Programs William May, shared that “Because climate risk is still an emerging area of risk management, the SCR distinction makes you one of the area’s first subject matter experts, joining you with an elite network of thought leaders.”
Jason Schenker echoed Mr. May’s sentiment, stating, “In my role as Chairman of The Futurist Institute® and the President of Prestige Economics, it my mission to create insightful thought leadership and deliver distinctive value for our clients. We strive to always bring new, innovative, and high-value ideas to our board advisory work, consulting projects, and keynote speeches. Demonstrating fluency in the most important business aspects of sustainability and climate risk helps me ensure we add value for our clients on these topics.”
Jason Schenker has earned several other professional designations and certifications, including
- Certified Financial Planner (CFP®)
- Chartered Market Technician (CMT®)
- Energy Risk Professional (ERP®)
In addition to consulting projects, board advisory work, and keynote speeches, The Futurist Institute® offers training programs, including the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst (FLTA®) designation. Jason Schenker oversaw the creation of this program, which is designed to help every professional become a futurist.
The Futurist Institute® can be found online at www.FuturistInstitute.org
Since 2004, Jason Schenker has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews on financial, business, and futurist topics.
Jason Schenker’s speaker website is www.JasonSchenker.com
