Laurentian Bank’s grassroots donations campaign makes a meaningful difference in communities across Canada

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank has successfully concluded its second annual “Laurentian in the Community” campaign, which empowers its branches and business centres to give back to the communities where its employees and customers live and work. Following the success of last year’s campaign, the total amount donated has been doubled to $158,000, which has been distributed to 79 local charitable organizations across the country. These funds will directly support these not-for-profit organizations in delivering on their missions and providing critical services to their respective clientele, whose needs have been further exasperated under the current macroeconomic context and as we continue to deal with the effects of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.



Because they work directly in the communities they serve, Laurentian branch and business centre employees understand the realities of their regions better than anyone else in the Bank. That's why team members from the Bank's 79 branches and business centre located in Quebec and across the country were empowered to work together and identify the organizations which would be the recipients of these donations.

The following examples illustrate how every dollar donated has a direct impact on the lives of thousands of people:

L’Accolade Mental Health

Based in Châteauguay, L’Accolade Mental Health is a non-profit organization that responds to the needs of families dealing with mental illness by offering them support and accompaniment services. Thanks to the $2,000 donation made by the branch of Châteauguay, the organization will be able to provide additional mental health services for more people in need.

"Loving someone who is not well brings distress, as emotions run high. Accolade Mental Health supports people who are caring for someone who is juggling mental illness. Your contribution will allow us to support more people in need, so that they and the person in need can ease the emotional burden that comes with mental illness."

- Gabrielle Brind'Amour, General Manager of Accolade Mental Health

Reaching out to the most vulnerable teenagers and young adults

The Bank’s Beauport branch, located in the Quebec City area donated $2,000 to TRIP Jeunesse Beauport. The organization's mission is to reach out to teenagers and young adults at risk of homelessness and to support them through street work and community intervention. The Bank's donation will help TRIP pursue its essential mission with the region's youth.

"Listening and accompanying someone means being with them, letting them follow their path without interfering. It means continuing to be there, even when nothing else seems possible. It means staying on the edge of the precipice, within hearing distance, ready to suggest new paths, to answer calls, to reach out and never give up when someone says there is nothing more to do with them."

- Karine Lessard, General Manager of TRIP Jeunesse Beauport

Affordable housing providing a solid foundation for Ottawa families

The Bank's Ottawa business centre team decided to support Habitat for Humanity of Greater Ottawa, an organization that builds affordable housing to help low-income families become homeowners.

"Habitat for Humanity of Greater Ottawa's homeownership program offers much more than just housing; it allows families to own their own home and become involved in their community. The benefits of this type of program are multiple: long-term stability, reduced demand for social housing and food banks, better educational, financial and employment outcomes, improved health and overall well-being of families. Thanks to generous donors like Laurentian Bank, we are able to continue building affordable housing for local families."

- Mushtaq Kazani, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Ottawa

Click here to view the complete list of selected charities.

As the holiday season approaches, Laurentian Bank kicked off its annual employee giving campaign, “Giving Matters,” on November 21, 2022. The funds raised will provide financial assistance to three different Canadian charities: Red Cross, United Way and HealthPartners. Last year's campaign raised over $295,000.

