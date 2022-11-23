Nostalgia Introduces New Affordable “Giftable” Lineup for Families to take on Staycations or “Glamping” trips this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, WI, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nostalgia Products has produced an affordable and enjoyable new lineup of giftable items that can be used for staycations, “glamping” trips, or other fun family activities. Available now, all these items can be found and purchased on Amazon and Nostalgia’s website.

One popular item in this lineup is the Indoor Electric Smore’s Maker, which provides an indoor camping experience. Gift receivers can safely roast their marshmallows and create tasty s’mores right at home during a cozy family Netflix binge or movie marathon.

Similarly, the array of Hot Air Popcorn Makers and Popcorn Carts create excellent snacks for nights spent enjoying favorite TV shows and movies together with friends and family.

Game nights, parties, and other family get-togethers can now be brought to a whole new level this holiday season with all these fun confectionery gifts. Items like the Ice Cream Makers and Cotton Candy Makers create customizable, colorful, and delicious treats that are fun for everyone to use.





Many of these items are perfect to take along while traveling or glamping to enhance travel experiences. The 3-in-1 Breakfast Station can be brought along while camping to easily prepare a delicious hearty breakfast with a refreshing cup of coffee. Likewise, the MyMiniTM Waffle Makers are extremely portable and provide quick, easy-to-make bites while on the go.

In addition to Nostalgia products, more featured items come from other brand partners including giftable items from Jet-Puffed, Kraft, and Oscar Meyer. The staycation, glamping, and family get-together possibilities are endless with these items.

There is a wide range of different giftable products available, and all are reasonably priced. Many of them are on sale right now. All items are limited in stock, so be sure to check out the giftables page at https://tinyurl.com/4fcj8ws2, Nostalgia’s Amazon Store at https://tinyurl.com/27avnven, or https://nostalgiaproducts.com/ soon to see which gift catches your eye. There is something there for everyone!

