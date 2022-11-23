S&P Global Upgraded Vallourec Long Term Credit Rating To 'B+'; Outlook Stable

/EIN News/ -- Meudon (France), 23 November 2022 – Vallourec announces today that S&P Global has decided to upgrade Vallourec’s long-term issuer credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'B+'. S&P Global also affirmed 'B' rating on its commercial paper program.
