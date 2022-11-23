/EIN News/ --

WISe.ART to Mint NFTs of Jonas Kaufmann in recital — United Nations "One Humanity Concert" During the ONUART Gala in Geneva on December 10, 2022

Together, ONUART, UNAOC, OISTE, WISEKEY and WISe.ART are promoting human intelligence and artificial intelligence for a better world.

Geneva, November 23, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT company, announced today that in cooperation with ONUART, UNAOC, OISTE, and WISe.ART will be promoting human intelligence and artificial intelligence for a better world. WISe.ART will mint NFTs of Jonas Kaufmann during the United Nations "One Humanity Concert" which will take place during the ONUART Gala on December 10th in Geneva. For more information visit https://platform.wise.art/product/one-humanity-concert/.

The NFT reflects an animated photograph by Thierry Bouet to illustrate an extract of the lyrical performance by one of the world's top acclaimed living tenors, Jonas Kaufmann who was recently appointed ambassador to the UN Alliance of Civilizations. He performed solo in the "One Humanity Concert," accompanied by pianist Helmut Deutsch.

"Frontiers? I have never seen one. But I have heard that they exist in the minds of some people." Thor Heyerdahl.

Humanity has progressively organized itself, moving from dispersion and individual struggle for survival since the emergence of Homo Sapiens, to ever larger and better structured collective living spaces. Thus, from the small collective spaces of the tribe, the family, and the village, we have moved on to cities, regions, states, and the federation of states. Finally, the previous century saw the birth of the first great planetary political organizations: the League of Nations in 1920 and the United Nations Organization in 1945. Now, humanity must continue to move towards the creation of a global world political space, underpinned by rules and institutions whose center of gravity is to liberate the talents of everyone. The north is what we call the "One Humanity World", where each person acquires a new central value.

The world is at a major crossroads towards exponential progress. Advances through the application of artificial intelligence systems and the dissemination of knowledge through open communication on a planetary scale, are increasingly promising. We must work to ensure that the entire development of artificial intelligence is at the complete service of humanity, and we must move towards structuring the world politically, overcoming the divisions between groups, to achieve a global planetary constitution. States fulfil the great function of organizing collective life in the different corners of the planet. They are now called upon to contribute and encourage their citizens to transcend its limits and to enter the effort to feel, within valuable diversity, parts of a single whole: Humanity. The world of "One Humanity" seeks to achieve the creation of this global political space without fragmentation and based on the empowerment of each one of its members.

It is essential to set the right goal. The time of arrival is a secondary variable. Joining wills in this noble endeavor is essential. We, the people, are the force.

If you share these thoughts, become a member of the "One Humanity World,” and get your Global Digital ID.

As part of the event, Fundación Onuart will organize this first global dialogue on the relationship between Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence for a better management of public affairs, paving the way for new initiatives of the private sector in favor of a positive global development driven by innovation and inclusiveness. Artificial Intelligence in the service of humanity can drive diversity, respect, and progress for all through innovation. Moving forward under a strong public-private partnership is essential to this end. The meeting will serve to deepen, manifest, and visualize this partnership. Its mission is to enhance the value of art as a catalyst for dialogue. Through art, the Foundation stimulates debate at the highest level to inspire tolerance and understanding between Nations and cultures within all international organizations, seeking to achieve a more creative and less conventional approximation to each negotiation and each debate.

UNAOC brings stories of solidarity and compassion amid the current pandemic from its global community of alumni and program participants. “As we grapple with this new reality, we are reminded that we can only overcome this together as #OneHumanity.”

OISTE Foundation strives to influence the decision-making processes that shape human rights to data privacy in the digital space. It develops new technologies under the foundation’s root of trust principles, giving the individual user control over their identity and personal data, in line with the human code of ethics regarding artificial intelligence. OISTE is engaged in the fight against illicit-trade and counterfeiting and raising awareness about the internet as a neutral, multi-stakeholder governed technology.

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution. It provides both a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

