Community dialogues on on-site sanitation in Nairobi’s informal settlements

The community sanitation dialogues addressed gender equality and social inclusion issues in the planning and implementation of sanitation interventions across the delivery chain. These include the types of sanitation services and facilities implemented and the involvement of the community in developing services and facilities. Accessibility and the conditions of the facilities, their conformity with the prevailing socioeconomic situation, user friendliness for residents, including children, the elderly, people with disabilities, women and girls, preference for facilities by gender, ethnicity and age, and capability of facilities to serve these users effectively was also examined. Participants gave testimonials about the improvements and benefits as a result of the sanitation interventions and both perceived barriers perceived and/or experienced in local sanitation delivery strategies.

Lessons learned and opportunities that can be adopted were also discussed during a dialogue with the community. Community members acknowledged that they have drawn upon vital lessons during the consultation, adoption, implementation, use and management of various on-site sanitation facilities and services.