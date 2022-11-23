Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,615 in the last 365 days.

Community dialogues on on-site sanitation in Nairobi’s informal settlements

The community sanitation dialogues addressed gender equality and social inclusion issues in the planning and implementation of sanitation interventions across the delivery chain. These include the types of sanitation services and facilities implemented and the involvement of the community in developing services and facilities. Accessibility and the conditions of the facilities, their conformity with the prevailing socioeconomic situation, user friendliness for residents, including children, the elderly, people with disabilities, women and girls, preference for facilities by gender, ethnicity and age, and capability of facilities to serve these users effectively was also examined. Participants gave testimonials about the improvements and benefits as a result of the sanitation interventions and both perceived barriers perceived and/or experienced in local sanitation delivery strategies.

Lessons learned and opportunities that can be adopted were also discussed during a dialogue with the community. Community members acknowledged that they have drawn upon vital lessons during the consultation, adoption, implementation, use and management of various on-site sanitation facilities and services.

You just read:

Community dialogues on on-site sanitation in Nairobi’s informal settlements

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.