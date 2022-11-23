The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Unveils New Winter and Experiential Menus
Medina TX Apple Salad with apples, local greens, cider vinaigrette, pumpkin, pecans, and Texas gold cheddar. Photo Credit: Stephania Campos Photography
Pumpkin Spice Cake with spicy chocolate sauce, pumpkin seed crumble, and cinnamon ice cream. Photo credit: Stephania Campos Photography
The Houstonian celebrates the cooler temperatures with new additions to the dining menu in TRIBUTE and experiences for corporate groups and celebrations.
Our team brainstorms concepts that incorporate the tastes, textures, and presentations of the season. We work with local farmers, ranchers ,and fishermen to guarantee the latest local ingredients.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRIBUTE, the flagship restaurant at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa led by executive chef Neal Cox, recently added several new dishes to its menus. Known for its famed “Tex-Lex” cuisine, a nod to the food cultures of Texas, Louisiana ,and Mexico, the restaurant changes its menus seasonally.
— Neal Cox
“To ensure our customers are getting the freshest ingredients possible, we modify the restaurant’s menus on a seasonal basis,” says Cox. “Our team brainstorms new concepts that incorporate the tastes, textures, and presentations of the season. We work with local farmers, ranchers ,and fishermen to guarantee the latest local ingredients.”
Additions to TRIBUTE’s new winter menu include the Medina Apple Salad featuring apples from Love Creek Orchard in the “Apple Capital of Texas.” The salad tastes like fall with apples, pumpkin, pecans, Texas gold cheddar, and local greens. New Barbacoa de Borrego features banana leaf-wrapped lamb shank, Chile Colorado, garbanzos, and pickled red onions. The Venison Chop is a nod to chillier weather and deer season in Texas. The dish features venison, sweet potato, braised red cabbage, and whiskey-glazed apples. Seafood enthusiasts will enjoy Steen’s Sugarcane Glazed King Salmon made with winter three-bean succotash, roasted corn, and pearl onions or Gulf Shrimp and Scallops made with decadent saffron rice and chorizo citrus herb butter.
Yummy winter desserts made from scratch by Houstonian Pastry Chef Cleo Cortes include Chocolate Blackout Cake with Jivara chocolate mousse, raspberry, and fresh berries, Apple Bread Pudding with pecan praline sauce, and bourbon ice cream, Pumpkin Spice Cake with pumpkin seed crumble, chocolate sauce, and cinnamon ice cream, Chocolate Molasses Pecan Bar with vanilla bean Chantilly, pecans and chocolate sauce, and a patron favorite, Tres Leches with rum milk syrup, meringue, and fresh berries.
The Bar’s menu also got a winter overhaul with delicious offerings including Crab Bonbons with corn maque choux, Negra Modelo battered redfish for Baja Crispy Fish Tacos, Empanada de Brisket Picadillo, Pork Belly Burn Ends with peach habanero glaze, and Tajin Dusted Fruit presentation, a tribute to fresh fruit cups found in Mexico. Guests can enjoy themselves indoors or on the newly expanded outdoor patio – perfect for Houston’s temperate winters.
In addition to new menus at TRIBUTE, The Houstonian Hotel recently debuted its one-of-a-kind Experiential Menus for corporate groups and parties. Reflecting the flavor profiles of the regions surrounding the 27-acre Houstonian property, guests can explore the tastes of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico through unique menus, live-fire cooking options, and traditional dishes and beverages. Another new addition, Big Sam, has been making waves with partygoers this fall. Big Sam, a tribute to Texas legend Sam Houston, is a custom pit manufactured by Pitmaker, the finest manufacturer of pits in Texas. The duel-axel pit trailer is perfect for an outdoor celebration featuring the Big Sam Menu of live-fire, grilled, and smoked meats such as prime brisket, glazed pork ribs, wood-fired oysters, pork belly burnt ends, and Texas sides.
Whether the celebration is indoors or outside on the lush hotel grounds, The Houstonian Hotel can accommodate any size gathering from an intimate luncheon or business meeting to a large gathering with tailored menus and entirely customizable details including fine linens, florals, furniture, and party decor.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
