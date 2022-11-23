The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Unveils New Winter and Experiential Menus

New Houstonian Hotel entry and expanded outdoor bar patio. Photo Credit: Steve Lee Photography Medina TX Apple Salad with apples, local greens, cider vinaigrette, pumpkin, pecans, and Texas gold cheddar. Photo Credit: Stephania Campos Photography Pumpkin Spice Cake with spicy chocolate sauce, pumpkin seed crumble, and cinnamon ice cream. Photo credit: Stephania Campos Photography Big Sam custom BBQ trailer by Pitmaster. Photo Credit: Steve Lee Photography

The Houstonian celebrates the cooler temperatures with new additions to the dining menu in TRIBUTE and experiences for corporate groups and celebrations.

Our team brainstorms concepts that incorporate the tastes, textures, and presentations of the season. We work with local farmers, ranchers ,and fishermen to guarantee the latest local ingredients.” — Neal Cox